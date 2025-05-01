Why I won’t work for Tinubu’s government again – Baba-Ahmed

By Ayobami Okerinde

A former special adviser on political matters to President Bola Tinubu, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, says he does not regret working with the president but would not accept the opportunity to return if offered again.

Baba-Ahmed, who was appointed in 2023 to serve under the office of Vice President Kashim Shettima, resigned from his position in April.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Baba-Ahmed said he stepped down because the Tinubu administration lacked the zeal to fix Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed said he has no regrets about working with Tinubu. However, when asked if he would take the opportunity again, he replied, “With the way the Tinubu government is going, no.

“Regretting going in, I don’t. I got out because there was no space; I didn’t see that fire, that commitment, zeal to fix the country that has been wrecked. I saw instead a country that is just getting worse.”

Speaking further, he stated that the insecurity in the country, especially in the North, is worse than former President Buhari had left it. “Go to every part of Nigeria; more blood is shed now than it was two years ago,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed also stated that, although he had much to offer in terms of political advice, as was the basis of his appointment, he was not able to contribute meaningfully in that capacity.

“No, I didn’t do any job. I was supposed to be an adviser on political matters to the President in the office of the Vice President, but I didn’t do any advising,” he said.

He added that although President Tinubu had asked for a personal meeting, he declined the invitation, explaining that he would have told the president uncomfortable truths, including advising him against seeking re-election in 2027.

He said, “If I had met with President Tinubu, I would have told him not to run in 2027 and to back a younger candidate.

“There are better things he could do than being the president; he could spend the next two years of his life doing the things he ought to do that he hasn’t done yet or improving on what he has done.

“Then, like I said in my letter, look for a younger person who is more energetic, healthier, more focused, and more committed to the future of this country.

“From your party, find the kind of people who really feel the pains of what Nigeria is today, the kind of people whose children are just growing up and they can look at them and say ‘what will happen to my child or grandchild in the next 20 years?’

“There are a lot of patriotic and desperate Nigerians who want to be part of the future of this country, test them with power because you have done your bit. You don’t need to run for another one.

“Spend the next two years fixing Nigeria, fix the economy, and security.”

