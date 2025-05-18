Why I rejected N3bn Netflix offer for my girlfriend, Jarvis – Peller

TikTok sensation Habeeb ‘Peller’ Hamzat has alleged that streaming giant Netflix offered his girlfriend, Jadrolita, a whopping N3 billion to perform a kissing scene in a movie.

During a live chat with fellow content creator Mr. P, Peller revealed that the initial approach was made to Jadrolita before he was brought into the conversation.

He also disclosed that the entire discussion was “secretly recorded.”

“Netflix people came to meet me and my baby that she would do a kissing scene for N3 billion. They said they want to use my baby to do once place she would be kissing. My baby first bring the phone to me,” Peller stated during the live chat.

Despite the potential financial gain, the TikTok star, who has been very open about his relationship with Jadrolita, claimed he turned down the offer.

“Should I play the video when it was happening. Should I play the video? I will not play it because I will respect the company. You do not trust me.

“I told the company to never make such offer to me. My baby is a YouTuber and movie person but I took her away from that. I am paying her good money. I love my baby. I do not joke with my baby. She is my life,” he added.

The couple, who have remained in the public eye due to their relationship, were in the news last December when Peller appeared to propose to Jadrolita.

However, their relationship later took a dramatic turn with a public argument that hinted at a possible breakup.

Vanguard News