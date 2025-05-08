Why did Pope Robert Prevost choose Leo XIV as his papal name?

Newly elected Pope Robert Francis Prevost, Pope Leo XIV, (L) arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter’s Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025. Robert Francis Prevost was on Thursday elected the first pope from the United States, the Vatican announced. A moderate who was close to Pope Francis and spent years as a missionary in Peru, he becomes the Catholic Church’s 267th pontiff, taking the papal name Leo XIV. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)

In a momentous development in the 2,000-year history of the Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Robert Prevost, Leo XIV has been elected as the new pope as he made history as the first American to ascend to the papacy.

Upon his election on Thursday, the 69-year-old chose the name Pope Leo XIV, a name that carries deep historical and spiritual significance.

The announcement of his papal name came just moments before his first public appearance as pontiff on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, where he greeted tens of thousands of worshippers gathered in Vatican City.

The name appears to pay homage to Saint Leo the Great, who led the church from 440 to 461 and is revered for his theological influence and leadership during a tumultuous era.

Pope Leo XIV’s decision aligns with a long-standing tradition within the Catholic Church, where newly elected popes adopt a regnal name.

This custom, which dates back over 1,500 years, allows popes to reflect their spiritual inspirations or signal continuity with past leaders.

The most recent pope to bear the name Leo was Pope Leo XIII, who served from 1878 to 1903.

He was known for his intellectual leadership and his landmark social teachings, including the encyclical Rerum Novarum on workers’ rights and the role of labor.

While it remains unclear exactly what inspired Cardinal Prevost’s specific choice, his background suggests a deep connection to both faith and service.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Prevost spent a significant portion of his career as a missionary in Peru.

His global perspective and pastoral experience likely contributed to his rapid rise within the Church hierarchy, culminating in his elevation to cardinal in 2023.

The late Pope Francis, who broke precedent by choosing a new papal name in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, may also have influenced Prevost’s decision to embrace a name with rich historical roots.

As Pope Leo XIV begins his pontificate, Catholics around the world are watching closely to see how the first American pope will shape the Church’s future.

His unique background, international experience, and historic election signal the beginning of a potentially transformative era for the global Catholic community.

Vanguard News