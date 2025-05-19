Home » News » WHO to reduce workforce due to lack of fund
May 19, 2025

WHO to reduce workforce due to lack of fund

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is forced to reduce the number of employees due to a lack of money, and the number of departments will be reduced from 76 to 34.

The Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said this on Monday.

“As you know, we have been engaging in a major structural realignment, guided by an in-depth analysis of priorities.

The prioritisation exercise has informed the development of a new streamlined structure for headquarters, which reduced the executive management team from 14 to 7.

The number of departments from 76 to 34, Tedros said in a report to the World Health Assembly. (RIA/NAN)

