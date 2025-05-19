Which EPL teams will qualify for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League?

With just one round of fixtures left in the 2024/25 Premier League season, the race for European qualification is heating up with a twist being that a finish as low as eighth could still land a team a spot in Europe next season.

The permutations are complex and hinge heavily on the final league positions of Chelsea and Newcastle United.

How Eighth Place Can Still Qualify

If Chelsea win the UEFA Europa Conference League and finish seventh, and Newcastle finish inside the top six, or if Chelsea finish sixth and Newcastle drop to seventh, then eighth place in the Premier League would qualify for Europe.

This scenario would occur because Chelsea, as Conference League winners, would earn a Europa League spot. Newcastle, who already secured a Conference League play-off spot via their Carabao Cup win, would then qualify for the Europa League through their league position.

That would see Newcastle’s Conference League place passed down to the next eligible team — eighth in the table.

What This Means for the Table

Currently, Brentford sit in eighth place with 55 points and a +9 goal difference, ahead of Brighton (also on 55 points, GD +3), Fulham (54 points, GD +2), and Bournemouth (53 points, GD +12 with a game in hand).

Here’s how each team stands heading into the final week:

Brentford (8th, 55 pts, GD +9)

Final Fixture: Wolves (A), May 25, 4pm

Brentford are aiming for their highest-ever top-flight finish and first-ever European qualification. Despite a recent loss to Fulham, they are still in pole position to finish eighth, especially with a favourable fixture against Wolves on the final day.

Brighton (9th, 55 pts, GD +3)

Remaining Fixtures:

Liverpool (H), May 19, 8pm (Live on Sky Sports)

Tottenham (A), May 25, 4pm



Brighton are the most experienced among the chasing pack in terms of European competition, having reached the Europa League last 16 last season. But a damaging 7–0 defeat to Nottingham Forest has hurt their goal difference.

Fulham (10th, 54 pts, GD +2)

Final Fixture: Manchester City (H), May 25, 4pm

Marco Silva’s side boosted their chances with a vital win over Brentford last weekend, but face a tough final fixture against Man City. They’ll need a win and results elsewhere to go their way.

Bournemouth (11th, 53 pts, GD +12)

Remaining Fixtures:

Manchester City (A), May 20, 8pm

Leicester (H), May 25, 4pm

Andoni Iraola’s side have already secured their best-ever Premier League points total and have the best goal difference of the chasing pack. Two wins in their remaining fixtures could see them leap into eighth.

What’s Already Decided?

Champions League (6 Teams)

Due to England’s strong UEFA coefficient and Tottenham or Manchester United’s appearance in the Europa League final, six Premier League teams will play in the Champions League next season:

Top five in the league

Europa League winner (either Spurs or Man Utd)

As it stands, the Champions League qualifiers are:

Liverpool

Arsenal

Newcastle United

Chelsea

Aston Villa

If Spurs or Man Utd win the Europa League, the victor will join them in the Champions League.

Europa League

Crystal Palace (as FA Cup winners)

Manchester City, currently sixth in the table and with a game in hand

If Chelsea win the Conference League and do not finish in the top five, they will also take a Europa League spot. If they do finish top five, the Europa League place for winning the Conference League will be passed on.

Conference League

Newcastle United, as Carabao Cup winners, are currently in line for the Conference League play-off spot — but only if they finish outside the top six.

If Newcastle finish inside the top six, the Conference League slot will pass to the team in seventh — currently Nottingham Forest.

Final Day Fixtures (May 25, All Kick-off at 4pm)

Wolves vs Brentford

Brighton vs Tottenham

Fulham vs Manchester City

Bournemouth vs Leicester

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Newcastle vs Everton

