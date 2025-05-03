What’s unique about fashionable person – Influencer, CY4LUV

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a recent conversation with Potpourri beauty and style Influencer Cynthia Onoriode Lowo aka CY4LUV explained what it takes to be fashionable while letting us into her world as an influencer, a public figure and the place of beauty in her scheme of style

For CY4LUV, beauty is more than just appearances—it’s an art form. “A look is incomplete without balanced makeup,” she explained, calling it one of her favorite aspects of the fashion world. When it comes to style, she believes creativity is key: “A fashionable person knows how to blend trends and personal flair into something truly unique.”

CY4LUV also. opened up about the realities behind the glam. “It takes a lot—time, patience, and energy,” she revealed. “People see the finished look, but every session requires serious work. Luckily, my glam team feels like family, and every collaboration is pure magic.”

She also reflected on the double-edged sword of public life. “Fame brings special treatments, recognition, and countless opportunities,” she said. “But it also strips away your privacy. You’re constantly judged, and cancel culture is a real fear.”

With a following of over 600,000 across Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, the mother of two has become a beacon of style, positivity, and entrepreneurial spirit. Known for her vibrant energy and unfiltered glimpses into daily life, CY4LUV’s content spans beauty tips, glam sessions, lifestyle inspiration, and even culinary adventures, making her one of the most relatable personalities online today.