We’ve renovated over 60 schools, Wike dismisses allegations of focusing on roads

By Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister Nyesom Wike on Friday dismissed speculations of a possible obsession with road projects, saying he is touching every sector of the territory and has renovated over 60 schools in less than two years.

The minister, who spoke after inspecting road projects in the territory’s Gwagwalada and Kwali Area Councils, said good roads enhance security, health, agriculture and education by providing unhindered access to facilities and services.

He said, “Don’t worry. One by one, we have done a lot of work on schools. We wish to take you round after the commissioning of the road infrastructure and then to the commissioning of schools.

“The schools we have renovated are innovative and polished. There are more than 60 schools, you know.

“But I can tell you, no sector will be left abandoned. Every sector will be focused on. But again, you know that road networks are essential for development. When there are no roads, which school can you attend? When there are no roads, which hospital can you visit? So, first, the key thing is that development relies on road networks worldwide.

“Now, if you are talking about Agriculture, how can you transport your produce without roads? So, those farming here now will be happy that we prioritized roads. We cannot take our produce to the city, to the market, to sell without good roads. And then again, fighting insecurity is key. When people commit offences, and there are no roads to trace them, it becomes a problem. But if you see this kind of road with streetlights, you will think twice before committing an offence”.

Wike also thanked the residents of both councils for appreciating President Bola Tinubu’s interventions in their communities, saying the President has given a lot of support to the FCT Administration. So there can be no excuses for failure.

“We are happy when the people are happy. When people’s happiness is tied to the government’s performance, it energizes us, telling us we are doing the right thing.

“When we visited Aguma Palace, we saw the people’s enthusiasm there. The market people and residents showed how happy they were. That is what we have assured Nigerians: that renewed hope is not just mere talk. It has come to stay, something that Nigerians will appreciate.

“Now, again, we are in A2 to Pai road. You can see that this road, even in a satellite area, has streetlights. I thank God Almighty that we have accomplished this and that is what I have always said: when you have the right leadership, Mr President has shown the right leadership. There is no magic to it. When you have the right leadership, you are bound to achieve results. All those working with you will be motivated, knowing full well that this is your mission. Knowing full well that you are committed to it and want to achieve results. So, nobody will have excuses to give. And again, the President has given us all the necessary support. So, there will be no excuses for not performing. So, we are quite happy that the promise we made has been fulfilled”, he stated.

Vanguard News