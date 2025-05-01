We’ve paid N72bn of inherited debt. – Otti

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has disclosed that his administration has paid N72 billion from the N138 billion debt it inherited from past administrations on assuming office.

Otti made this known during a monthly media briefing on Wednesday at the Government House, Umuahia.

He said that going by Debt Management Office (DMO) figures, as of December 2024, that state government was able to reduce its debts to 66 billion and has not borrowed.

“So that being, by their own numbers, we have paid down N72 billion of inherited debt, and we have added no dime in borrowing,” he said.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to financial prudence and efficient resource management.

“On the management of our resources, we will continue to be prudent and to ensure that no kobo of Abia money is wasted.

“Some people are used to wasting money. But this government is a very good government.

“According to the Debt Management Office, this administration inherited a debt profile of N138 billion.

“That is according to the DMO in 2023, but according to our own numbers, it is a lot more than that.

“I am sure the DMO did not take into account the backlog of salaries and pensions arrears and, of course, other debts, including contractors’ debts,” he said.

Otti described the state’s ability to make the payment as a product of prudence, goodwill and the ability to get the best deal in all the government’s transactions.

He also cautioned media houses against misreporting government activities, urging them to seek information through the proper communication channels.

On healthcare, Otti highlighted progress on “Project Ekwueme”, a state-funded initiative to renovate and build 200 primary healthcare centres, complemented by 67 more from the World Bank.

“The information available to me is that about 103 of the 200 primary health centres are in different stages of completion; on average, we have attained about 70 per cent completion,” he said.

He said that retrofitting of general hospitals had commenced and the government had given approval for an improved compensation package for health workers and the recruitment of 771 additional personnel.

Otti also said that the state’s Medical City Project, which has secured a $1.3 billion investment, would be inaugurated on May 29.

“We have signed off on a new upgrade and transfer model. We have also upgraded with a partner who has experience and who is bringing the funding.

“We have seen the colour of the money. It is a staggering $1.3 billion, which will be invested in the Medical City in Abia,” he said.

Otti said that Nigeria spends over 2 billion dollars annually on medical tourism, and the new medical city aims to reclaim at least 10 per cent of that expenditure.

In the education sector, Otti said that a surge in school enrolment due to the introduction of free and compulsory basic education had been recorded.

“At the moment, we have about 700,000 Abia children enjoying the free education introduced by the government,” he said.

The governor revealed that his administration has approved the hiring of 9,000 teachers to maintain an acceptable student-teacher ratio and ensure quality education.

On infrastructure, he announced that the much-anticipated Port Harcourt Road in Aba, being handled by Julius Berger, would be completed in the second week of May and inaugurated on May 29.

On security, Otti reaffirmed the government’s zero-tolerance stance towards crime and urged citizens to remain vigilant.

On agriculture, he said that the government had taken steps to ensure that the state records increased agricultural productivity. (NAN)