West Africa IMT 2025 to host strategic trade forum amid shifting global dynamics

As global trade faces unprecedented shifts driven by rising tensions between major economies, the ripple effects are being felt across supply chains, sourcing strategies, and economic alliances.

The ongoing tariff standoff between the United States and China, including the imposition of duties as high as 145%, is forcing global manufacturers and buyers to reassess their sourcing strategies and trade partnerships. But within this disruption lies a rare opportunity. West Africa is emerging as an investment-ready, industrially ambitious, and increasingly unified strategic partner.

Regional integration efforts, led by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), are gaining traction. From Ghana’s expected boost in regional export by 6 percentage points, to Senegal’s growing textile industry and Côte d’Ivoire’s leadership in cocoa processing and trade, the building blocks of Africa’s next industrial chapter is taking shape.

Nigeria is also not left out of the mix as recent remarks from the Minister of Finance, H.E. Wale Edun, have added renewed clarity to conversations around global trade tensions and their implications for Africa. Edun acknowledged the seriousness of escalating tariff conflicts, but it presents an opportunity for Nigeria to reposition itself as a competitive trade and investment destination, attract supply chain diversification, and deepen local value addition in key export sectors.

His insights reinforce the strategic agenda of the West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing and Trade (West Africa IMT) Summit & Exhibition 2025, which seeks to unpack the opportunities created by shifting global trade dynamics and explore how African economies can leverage them for sustainable industrial and trade advancement. The event, themed “Accelerating West Africa’s Sustainable Industrial Revolution for Economic Prosperity,” will be held from 21 – 23 October 2025 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos. West Africa IMT will convene government leaders, industry executives, investors, and development institutions from across the continent and beyond to address the impact of global supply chain disruptions, protectionist trade measures, and realignments in economic alliances are accelerating the case for Africa’s industrial advancement and trade diversification.

Speaking ahead of the event, Wemimo Oyelana, Portfolio Director, Africa, noted ‘‘The ongoing global trade tensions present a critical opportunity for Africa to reset its trade strategy, prioritising intra-continental partnerships and diversifying its international trade mix. The West Africa IMT Summit and Exhibition will bring together senior stakeholders from across the continent to chart a course for a resilient and sustainable industrial revolution in the region.

‘‘Key discussions will focus on creating an enabling environment for investment, unlocking capital, fostering regional value chains, and accelerating infrastructure and energy development to power industries sustainably.

‘‘As Africa redefines its place in the global economy, this summit is pivotal in shaping its industrial future.’’

The West Africa IMT Summit and Exhibition will provide a timely and strategic platform for shaping this next chapter of industrialisation for the region. Delegates from across the continent will engage in policy roundtables, investment showcases, and thematic sessions exploring trade strategy, industrial innovation, infrastructure, digital commerce, and finance.