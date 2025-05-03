We’re using instruments of govt at to ease lives of Nigerians – Gbajabiamila

By Dapo Akinrefon

Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday, said that the Federal Government is committed in easing the lives of Nigerians.

He said this at the commissioning of the Gbajaride free public transport programme held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.

He, however, noted that building a working society is a collective responsibility that requires the joint efforts of all citizens.

His words: “I bring you greetings and best wishes from President Bola Tinubu and I thank you all most sincerely for taking the time to be here today as we launch this programme to the glory of God and for the benefit of the people of our dearly beloved Lagos. The purpose of government and indeed, the point of all public service, is to create the conditions that allow individuals in society to pursue their God-given ambitions, achieve success by the strength of their own endeavours and thrive through the best efforts of their hands.

“This recognition of the role of government underpins the Renewed Hope programme of the Bola Tinubu administration. It informs all the policy, political and administrative decisions this administration has taken since assuming office nearly two years ago. The GbajaRide programme we are launching today is also a product of that determination to use the instruments of government at all levels to ease the lives of our people and empower our citizens to do more and achieve greater things.

“Access to safe, efficient and reliable public transport services is imperative in an urban environment like ours. Access to these services, especially for young children in school, for older people, for the less abled and for all those who struggle with their income, can be the difference between succeeding in school or failing because of a lack of regular attendance. It can be the difference between being able to get to the hospital on time to receive life-saving medical assistance or dying at home alone.

“It can be the difference between getting to a job interview on time or missing the opportunity of a lifetime. The buses we are presenting here today will be operated in partnership with the Lagos Metropolitan Transport Agency (LAMATA) to provide free transportation to and from school for all secondary school students in the Surulere axis to ensure that our young people can get to and from school on time and in safety. Parents in these areas no longer have to worry about providing money for transport or fear for the well-being of their wards while they are on the way to school in the morning and back home in the afternoon.

“We do not intend for these buses to remain idle outside the school run hours. Instead, we will make these buses available to other residents for intracity shuttles at a steep discount of 25% below the prevailing rates for all the routes where these buses will be available. However, because this is a social intervention aimed at those who need help the most, priority will always be given to our senior citizens, the less abled, the pregnant women and women travelling with young children.

“I have said before, and I will repeat it, that building a working society is a collective responsibility requiring the joint efforts of all citizens. We have provided these buses, and our team of dedicated young men and women in collaboration with our partners at LAMATA will help manage this program sustainably and effectively. However, ensuring this program succeeds and endures is the collective responsibility of all the drivers, the conductors, and the passengers who will use and benefit from this program.

“Therefore, I urge everyone to treat these buses with the same level of care and consideration that you would ordinarily give to your own vehicles, and I pray that God will reward your diligence by granting you your cars in due time.”