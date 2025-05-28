FILE IMAGE

Troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces operating under Operation Hadin Kai have restrategised to neutralise the recent terrorists’ activities in Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that troops in different locations have heightened surveillance, patrol and ambush operations to forestall insurgent attacks.



A visit to the Forward Operation Base (FOB) Tungushe, a community in Konduga Local Government and Molai in Jere Local Government Area of Borno, on Wednesday revealed the troops’ proactive posture.



Speaking with Defence Correspondents on a fact-finding tour, the Commanding Officer of 212 Battalion, Lt.-Col. Christian Okupe said the troops were in high spirits and focused on winning the war.



Okupe explained that the primary assignment of the FOB Tungushe was to ensure that the locals were protected and safe to carry out their farming activities without fear of attacks by Boko Haram terrorists.

He called on the media to support the military in the ongoing fight against terrorism, as well as the entire civil populace, to be able to win the war.



He also urged the civil populace to refrain from demoralising the troops with their social media comments, which are often made from uninformed positions.



Also, the FOB’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Kabiru Musa said their major tasks were to defend the civilians and ensure that they could do their farming activities and other day-to-day activities without issue.



He said the troops undertake patrols to assist them in their farming activities whenever they go to their farms in the daytime by providing them with cover.



He also commended the people for their collaboration and support in the area of actionable intelligence.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Mallam Baba Adamu, a Head Teacher, commended the military’s efforts to secure the community and enable it to carry out its farming activities.



He called on the government to assist the community with potable water and more effort in taming the activities of the herdsmen who, he said, usually disturbed their crops.



At FOB Molai in Jere Local Government Area, the Acting Commanding Officer, Maj. Darush Yusuf said the troops had recorded tremendous successes in recent times with successful ambushes on the terrorists.



Yusuf said the troops successfully engaged and neutralised the terrorists at their crossing point in Kumala to Sambisa forest, recovering six 105mm howitzer bombs from the terrorists.



“The mode of our operation here is a `do or die` affair because the army has given us everything we need to fight this war, and we are grateful for that.



“Our equipment is 100 per cent, and all the soldiers are happy with their welfare from the Nigerian army,’’ he said.



Speaking with newsmen, Ali Gonilawan, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement, Borno State, said the military had done well in dealing with the terrorists.



Gonilawan said the efforts of the military had helped the government to continue with the construction of 500 housing units in the Dalwa community for the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).



“We succeeded in actually bringing our people down to these communities where we resettled them with the support of the military.



“We have to collaborate with other stakeholders like the military who are actually providing the needed security to those who are going to occupy these houses.



“Not only the military, we also have some other security personnel who also work together with the military,’’ he said.

