We’re committed to justice, human rights in W-Africa — ECOWAS Court

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS — THE ECOWAS Court of Justice has reiterated its dedication to justice, accountability, and human rights protection across the West African sub-region.

The Court’s Chief Registrar, Dr. Yaouza Ouro-Sama, who spoke at a sensitisation programme in Lagos yesterday, emphasised the institution’s vital role and called for greater public awareness of its mandate.

He urged stakeholders in Nigeria’s commercial capital to help amplify the court’s visibility and accessibility.

Ouro-Sama said: “The ECOWAS Court of Justice belongs to the people of the region. We remain accountable to them as we uphold our judicial responsibilities.”

He noted that despite the court’s significant mandate, many West Africans remain unaware of its existence and its role in defending fundamental rights.

He explained that the ECOWAS Court was established under the 1975 Lagos Treaty to support regional integration and economic cooperation. The Revised Treaty of 1993 further reinforced this mission, leading to the Court’s formal establishment in 2001.

Originally tasked with resolving disputes between Member States and ECOWAS institutions, the court’s powers were significantly broadened in 2005, through a supplementary protocol.

This expansion introduced four key functions serving as a Community Court, an Administrative Court for ECOWAS staff, an Arbitration Tribunal, and a Human Rights Court.

Ouro-Sama said: “This marked a historic shift, allowing individuals and corporate entities direct access to the court, especially in cases involving human rights violations. This sensitisation mission is more than an outreach; it’s an act of human rights promotion.

“It empowers citizens with knowledge, facilitates access to justice, and reinforces ECOWAS’s vision of integration and development.”

Engaging grassroots actors in Lagos, he said, was essential to transforming ECOWAS “from a Community of States to a Community of People.”

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Dr Anthony Ojukwu, SAN, called for stronger collaboration between the NHRC and the ECOWAS Court to enhance human rights protection across the region.

Ojukwu, who was represented by Mr Lucas Koyejo, stressed the complementary roles of national and regional bodies, saying both institutions serve as critical pillars of human rights protection in West Africa.

He described the Court as “a beacon of hope” for victims denied justice at home.

On her part, the Registrar of Judicial Records, Archives and Publications at the court, Mrs. Marie Saine, emphasized that lack of awareness remains a key barrier to accessing justice for many in the region.

Saine said: “A lot of women, children, and even the general public don’t know about the existence of the court or how they can access it. That significantly limits the court’s ability to protect their rights.”