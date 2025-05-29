We won’t pay lip service to women, youth empowerment — Aiyedatiwa

Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the development and empowerment of women and youths, pledging that his government will not pay lip service to their advancement.

Aiyedatiwa made this declaration during the convention of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), held in Akure, the Ondo State capital. Represented by his Special Adviser on Women Affairs, Dr. Seun Osamaye, the governor noted that the state has embraced several empowerment initiatives and continues to provide a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

He announced that a week-long empowerment programme for women in the state would soon be launched, adding that various empowerment packages were already distributed to women and youths during the NCWS convention.

President of the Ondo State chapter of NCWS, Bishop Oluseyi Odusola, disclosed that over 1,000 women and youths benefitted from empowerment packages provided during the event. She emphasized the council’s continued commitment to championing women’s rights, welfare, and active participation in community development.

“We are not second to any organization, whether owned by individuals or groups, in Nigeria,” Bishop Odusola asserted. “The narrative of NCWS’s creation cannot be altered. We remain a leading force in women’s advocacy.”

Also speaking, the Ondo State Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Felicia Amaka Anara, stressed that empowering women and youths must be central to the country’s strategy to combat illegal migration.

Anara noted that women and young people face numerous challenges, including gender inequality, limited access to funding, inadequate skills training, and underrepresentation in politics and decision-making.

She called for collaborative action by all stakeholders—especially the government—to develop effective policies, build the necessary infrastructure, and ensure security to support inclusive development.

“To our youths: believe in Nigeria, build Nigeria. Your energy and innovation are our greatest assets,” she said. “And to our women: your voice is your power. Participate fully in shaping our nation’s future.”

She also urged civil society organizations to play a vital role in raising awareness, advocating for change, and offering reintegration support for Nigerians returning from abroad—especially through investment and mentorship opportunities.

“Empowered women and youths are not just beneficiaries of development; they are the agents of transformative change,” she concluded. “Let us work together to turn despair into opportunity and create a Nigeria where everyone can thrive.

“If we build strong people, we will have no reason to escape a broken system — we will stay and fix it.”