We respect Yakasai but disagree on Tinubu’s electability – Obidients

Tanko Yakasai

…Urge Rethink Ahead of 2027 Elections

John Alechenu

The Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, has expressed respect for elder statesman Alhaji Tanko Yakasai’s age, wisdom, and experience but disagreed with his stance on President Bola Tinubu’s electability in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Yakasai had declared during a media briefing in Abuja that President Tinubu remains the most suitable candidate for re-election.

In response, the Obidient Movement urged Yakasai to reconsider, citing the presence of younger, visionary Nigerians capable of better governance.

“With all due respect to our elder statesman, we disagree with his endorsement of Tinubu for re-election. There are younger, capable hands ready to rebuild Nigeria and perform far better than the current administration,” the group stated.

They highlighted rising poverty, unprecedented hunger, and youth unemployment, particularly in the North, as signs of poor leadership. They also criticized the administration’s economic policies for shutting down factories and small businesses, exacerbating unemployment.

The group further condemned rising nepotism and economic decline, urging Yakasai to support the emergence of younger, better-prepared leaders to restore Nigeria’s pride on the global stage.