We never walked out on Remi Tinubu, Rivers women reply Wike

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

Rivers women under the aegis of Rivers Professional Women League, RPWL, on Saturday debunked the insinuation by the minister of the federal capital territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, that their action of walking out on the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu, was “very disturbing and embarrassing.”

The women on Friday staged a walkout during the women’s initiative empowerment programme by the wife of the President, rejecting to be addressed by the wife of the sole administrator, Dr. Theresa Ibas, who represented the First Lady at the programme in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

They blamed the FCT minister for spinning the narrative of what transpired on Friday, adding that they were misinformed that the wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Fatima Abass, was going to address them.

Wike, in a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, said: “It is not enough to be visiting people to plead for peace, those who genuinely want peace work and act for it. These are the same people pleading for peace, but at the same time doing things that are contrary to what they are pleading for.

“How can you say you want peace and at the same time, you are sponsoring people to insult everyone, including the President and his wife? All those shenanigans won’t bring peace, and I am sure they know that, because they are not sincere with their up and down pleadings for peace.

“As for me and those who subscribe to my leadership, we condemn in totality that yesterday’s show of shame and we apologize to our First Lady for the embarrassing conduct of those few women who do not represent the characters and ideals of the people of Rivers State.”

Responding in a statement jointly signed by Nimi Fiberisima, Esq. President, Jennifer Boms Wolugbom, Secretary and Tambari Menete, Director of Publicity, the women said the minister was merely trying hard to “spin the narrative to soothe his purpose”.

They argued that using the peaceful disposition of Rivers people to hunt them has become the article in trade in recent times and it will be unfair and counter-productive to continue on this path of blackmail, adding that Wike has devoted more time to activities in Rivers State beyond his primary place of assignment in Abuja where he is superintending over as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“We are miffed by this constant unnecessary hitting up Rivers’ polity. It is trite to inform the public that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara is not by any means involved or directed any of the Rivers Women to act on his behalf as to what transpired in Port Harcourt on Friday, May 2, 2025. The women are just organic supporters who do not want to be taken for a ride. Much as Governor Siminalayi Fubara is toeing the path of peace and embarking on reconciliation process, it does not translate to enslavement and/or insulting the sensibilities of Rivers people as being manipulated.

“It is apparent that Rivers women did not and cannot walk out on the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu or disrespect her husband, President Bola Tinubu. Such a narrative is the imaginative spinning of Chief Nyesom Wike to blackmail Rivers people, as always. What people failed to understand is that political position is transient and in no time this phase of history will pass and all the actors will also fizzle out, some on the good side and some others on the bad side.”

The women recalled that a similar event in Delta saw Nursing School students express their discontent in the presence of the First Lady and no one shouted blue murder against the governor or linked the action to the governor even though the students were mobilised by the state. “Why are things always different in Rivers State just because Wike is a Minister?

“The truth remains that Rivers Women hold the Nigerian First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in high esteem and couldn’t have walked out on her. The disconnect is that women were misinformed that the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu would be represented by the wife of the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hajiya Fatima Abbas Tajudeen, on the strength of which they happily mobilised and excitedly prepared to receive her. Unfortunately, as they gathered in expectation, they were shocked to see Mrs. Theresa Ibas, which in itself was improper.

“It is therefore unfounded and preposterous for Chief Nyesom Wike to suddenly conclude, as always, to say the least, that Rivers Women embarrassed the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and by extension Mr. President.

“Undoubtedly, Rivers women respect and love Mr. President, his leadership and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and support her visionary empowerment programme, Renewed Hope Initiative, but the challenge is that often, Chief Nyesom Wike tends to be more Catholic than the Pope. He feels he is the only Nigerian that loves and supports the President most, and almost believes that the President’s breath depends on him. Let it be clear to all that ‘a tree does not make a forest’. Let’s heed the caution of the time, as time, indeed, will certainly tell,” they said.