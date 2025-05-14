We have no hand in Gulak’s death — IPOB

IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied any involvement in the murder of Ahmed Gulak, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, refuting allegations linking the group to his death.

In a statement released by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group dismissed the claims as “false and misleading.”

IPOB emphasized that the sit-at-home observance declared for the annual May 30th Remembrance Day in 2021 was held on Monday, May 31, 2021, not Sunday the 30th. Gulak was reportedly murdered on Sunday, a full day before the IPOB observance.

“This timeline alone proves that IPOB had no involvement in his death. Linking the tragic event to IPOB is baseless,” the statement read.

IPOB also addressed the recent introduction of Gulak’s death certificate during the ongoing trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. According to the group, the certificate has “no relevance to the context of the trial.”

The group further criticized what it described as “media misrepresentation,” urging media outlets to adhere to the principles of “truth, accuracy, and objectivity.” IPOB called for transparency in reporting and demanded that “the full transcript of court proceedings be reviewed before spreading unverified claims.”

“We call on all responsible media outlets to prioritize factual reporting and avoid spreading narratives that could mislead the public,” the statement concluded.

IPOB also reiterated its demand for the “immediate and unconditional release” of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who it claims is “unlawfully detained in violation of local and international law.”