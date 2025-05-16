Ways out of banditry, insurgency, by ex-generals, security experts

–We need a million-man strong military force to tackle the menace — Brig Gen IDRIS BELLO (retd)

LAGOS — The nation has witnessed a fresh wave of terror as bandits and jihadist groups, notably from Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, which have unleashed deadly onslaughts across the country.

In just one month, over 300 lives have been lost in brutal attacks spanning Zamfara, Sokoto, Plateau, Borno, and Benue states.

The escalating violence, which has left many communities in fear, yesterday, prompted the Senate to ask President Bola Tinubu to expedite the signing of the Nigerian Forest Security Service Establishment Bill, 2025 into law.

The Senate has also urged President Tinubu to mandate the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to establish Forest Guards across the country.

On Wednesday night at the Wereng Camp community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, nine persons were killed when gunmen struck, leaving an unspecified number with injuries.

The attackers also set many houses in the community ablaze, causing residents to flee. The community has persistently been under attack for over 10 years.

The regional breakdown of fatalities between April and May 2025, showed that over 100 civilians were killed in Zamfara State, in just two days ( April 22 and 24) in coordinated attacks by armed bandits across multiple communities in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas.

Plateau State

At least 88 people lost their lives in two major incidents. The first incident occurred on April 2, 2025, where 48 people were killed in inter-communal clashes.

On April 13, 40 people were killed in an attack by suspected herders in Zike.

Benue State

Also, on April 18, 56 people were killed in an attack by suspected herders, highlighting the ongoing farmer-herder conflicts in the region. Borno State Boko Haram and ISWAP intensified their activities in Borno with a roadside bomb that killed eight passengers in a bus, on the Damboa-Maiduguri highway, on April 12, 2025. 16 days after, precisely on April 28, at least 26 people were killed when a truck hit a roadside bomb between Rann and Gamboru. Again, on April 30, ISWAP militants killed 15 civilians in Kwaple village near Chibok.

Sokoto State

While specific fatality figures for the past month are limited, Sokoto has continued to experience bandit-related violence, including kidnappings and attacks on communities.

For instance, earlier reports indicated that troops neutralized several terrorists in the region.

Ex-generals, others on way out

Some retired senior military officers have weighed in on the recent surge in Boko Haram, ISWAP, and bandit attacks in parts of Nigeria, offering valuable insight and solutions to address the growing security challenge. Drawing from their extensive experience and expertise in counterinsurgency and counterterrorism, some of them blamed the onslaughts by insurgents on lack of coordination on the side of the nation’s security agencies.

They, therefore, proposed a range of strategies to tackle the menace, including enhanced intelligence gathering, community engagement, and socioeconomic interventions.

We need a one million man military force to tackle menace -Brig Gen Idris Bello (retd)

In his submission, Brig. General Idris Bello said: “ From the recent successful attacks by insurgents/ bandits on military installations in Borno, it is indicative of the fact that there is severe failure of intelligence gathering on the part of the military.

Secondly, there is obviously a failure of the strategy/ tactics that the military has so far been operating in its fight against the terrorists, particularly the deployment of isolated Forward Operations Bases (FOB’s). So, there is a need to develop new strategies/tactics in order to checkmate the insurgents. “Also, there seem to be a need for the introduction of a new and intensive retraining of the Nigerian military in the area of counter-insurgency/ banditry soonest, because the current standard seems to be very poor.

In addition, there is the need to recruit several thousands of youths into the military to boost the size of the security forces so that they can be deployed to cover vast areas to prevent any penetration, counter any attack and be able to initiate attacks on the terrorists.

“It is recommended that the Nigerian Armed Forces should be at one million men/women in strength. This will serve a double purpose by providing the needed security for the nation and also providing employment for our teaming unemployed youths, hence reducing criminal tendencies. Lastly, a massive purchase of ordnance for the military is absolutely essential now.

The insurgents seem to be supported by some external interests who are financing them and providing them with sophisticated weapons.

“As ascertained by Gen Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, some captured insurgents were found with US Dollars in their possession and it is suspected that some socalled NGO’s are involved in this sabotage. It is therefore necessary for the Federal Government to establish a Standing Committee that will constantly and continuously monitor the activities of all NGOs in the country.”

International diplomacy not working in Nigeria’s favour — Maj Efoziem Also, Major Bone Efoziem said:

“What is happening is exposing the weaknesses of the Nigerian Air Force or a lack of coordination among the Armed forces. It is expected that there should be a command and control post that has representation from the Nigerian Army, Air Force, Navy, DSS, Police, and Civil Defence and all of them that make up the security architecture. When there is an incident like this, the first point of contact should be that control room, that should be under the control of the Chief of Defence Staff or National Security Adviser.

As soon as such information comes, the Air Force can be dispatched to go and carry out a form of hit and attack, be it a raid, even if it’s supposed to be friendly territory. In a situation where an Army base was attacked, then, nothing stops the Air Force from going to that place.

“Beyond that, it is clear that our international diplomacy is not working in Nigeria’s favour, but rather to the advantage of the terrorists. What’s alarming is that the terrorists are now using drones, and very sophisticated ones at that. The manufacturing of such high-calibre drones is typically limited to certain countries, which raises questions about whether one of these countries is financing, equipping, or supporting the insurgents.

Otherwise, it is unclear how the insurgents, terrorists, or bandits would be able to acquire the equipment needed to carry out surveillance and attacks on Nigerian military bases” “Upon examining the recent attacks, it’s clear that they were highly coordinated and simultaneous.

When I heard about the attack on a military barracks, my immediate thought was that all border posts and nearby deployments should be reinforced with additional equipment, such as naval guns and artillery support. This would provide them with the necessary resources to respond effectively, as they’re likely to be primary targets. Anyone analyzing the current attack pattern would realize that the terrorists’ goals extend beyond terrorizing civilians; they’re also targeting the military and causing significant harm.” Proffering solution to the senseless killings, Bone said: “The Sahel region is currently the primary route for the inflow of arms and ammunition to bandits.

Due to strained relationships between governments, Nigeria is unable to effectively control this issue. While there are risks involved, including potential erosion of trust in military leadership, a direct m i l i t a r y – t o – m i l i t a r y approach may be necessary to address the security challenges. Given the current situation, I believe the Nigerian military high command should establish direct communication with their counterparts in these countries to develop a collaborative approach to border security management. This military-to-military outreach could help prevent further attacks. “Secondly, diplomatic outreach should be strengthened. The Federal Government should engage with drone manufacturing companies to trace the source of the bandits’ equipment and use diplomatic channels to prevent further acquisition from nations presumed friendly.”

Allow state control over policing – Retired Army General Another retired Major- General of the Nigerian Army, who spoke on condition of annonymity, said: “One potential solution is to allow state governments have more control over policing, enabling community-focused and localized security solutions. This approach would foster partnerships between police and local communities, building trust, identifying potential threats, and responding to incidents more effectively. “Economic and social interventions are also crucial in addressing the root causes of banditry. Implementing targeted socio-economic programmes, such as direct cash transfers, could alleviate poverty and reduce the appeal of banditry. Investing in agriculture, infrastructure, education, and other sectors would provide employment opportunities and stimulate local economies.

Additionally, improving access to basic services like healthcare and education would help rebuild trust in government and reduce vulnerability to extremist ideologies. “Addressing the root causes of conflict is essential to finding a lasting solution. Encouraging dialogue and negotiated settlements between conflicting groups, such as herders and farmers, could help address longstanding grievances in the Middle Belt. Strengthening border controls would stem the flow of illicit arms and prevent the movement of bandits. Furthermore, improving governance, transparency, and accountability in security institutions would build public trust and ensure an effective response to security challenges.

“Community engagement and mobilization are critical components of any strategy to combat banditry. Educating communities about the risks of banditry and encouraging them to take an active role in prevention would help prevent the spread of violence. Engaging local leaders and influencers would mobilize communities against banditry and promote peaceful coexistence. Fostering partnerships between local organizations, civil society groups, and government agencies would support community-led initiatives and ensure a more coordinated response to the security challenges facing Nigeria.”

Comprehensive a p p r o a c h , monitoring of repentant Boko Haram needed – Retired Brig.Gen. Another retired Brigadier- General, who spoke from abroad, said: “The repentance of Boko Haram fighters has been a complex issue, with many questions surrounding the effectiveness of rehabilitation programmes and the treatment of repentant terrorists. While some repentant Boko Haram fighters have been reintegrated into society, others remain skeptical about their true intentions.

“The lack of trust in repentant Boko Haram fighters may stem from concerns about their potential to return to terrorist activities. Without proper rehabilitation and monitoring, some repentant fighters may still harbour extremist ideologies, posing a risk to national security. The failure to gather information from repentant fighters may also indicate lack of effective strategies for reintegrating them into society. “The purpose of repentance programs for Boko Haram fighters is to rehabilitate and reintegrate them into society. However, if these programs do not lead to tangible outcomes, such as a significant reduction in terrorist activities, their effectiveness is questionable.

The continued senseless killings and attacks by Boko Haram raise questions about the impact of repentance programs and the government’s strategy for addressing terrorism. “To effectively address the issue of Boko Haram, government needs to develop a comprehensive approach that includes rehabilitation, reintegration, and monitoring of repentant fighters. This approach should be accompanied by efforts to address the root causes of terrorism, such as poverty, unemployment, and lack of education. By taking a holistic approach, the government can reduce the threat posed by Boko Haram and create a more secure environment for citizens.”

FG needs will power to tackle terrorists — Retired Army General

On his part, another retired Major General, who also spoke from abroad, said: “Identifying and addressing the root causes of the problem, including the sponsors of terrorist groups. This requires a comprehensive approach that goes beyond just military action, to include intelligence gathering, diplomacy, and international cooperation. By fishing out the sponsors of terrorism, whether internally or internationally, the government can disrupt the financial and logistical networks that support these groups, making it harder for them to operate.

“The recent upsurge in terrorist activities after a seeming calm raises questions about what caused it. Was it a failure of government’s security strategies, or did the terrorists simply regroup and plan new attacks? Understanding the reasons behind the upsurge is crucial to developing effective counter-terrorism measures. Government needs to investigate and address the underlying factors that contributed to the resurgence of terrorist activities.

“The fight against terrorism requires a sustained and committed effort from the government. This includes providing adequate resources and support to security agencies, as well as working with international partners to share intelligence and best practices. By demonstrating the willpower to fight terrorism, the government can reassure citizens that their safety and security are a top priority. “Ultimately, the success of the fight against terrorism depends on the government’s ability to identify and disrupt the networks that support terrorist groups. This requires a combination of military action, intelligence gathering, and diplomacy, as well as a commitment to addressing the root causes of terrorism. By taking a comprehensive and sustained approach, the government can reduce the threat of terrorism and create a safer and more secure environment for citizens.”

Address soldiers fatigue — CDS, COAS told Major Olorunbe, said: “Nigerian soldiers fighting Boko Haram are experiencing fatigue, affecting their morale and performance. The prolonged conflict, harsh terrain, and inadequate equipment have taken a toll on the troops. Many soldiers feel overworked and underappreciated, impacting their ability to combat the insurgency.

“The military’s outdated weapons and equipment compared to the insurgents’ sophisticated arsenal further demoralize the soldiers. This disparity in firepower hinders their effectiveness and increases the risk of casualties. The soldiers’ state of mind affects not only their performance but also the broader community, leading to decreased trust and cooperation between the military and the public. “To address soldiers’ fatigue and demoralization, the military must be provided with necessary resources and equipment. This includes modernizing weaponry, providing adequate training and support, and ensuring soldiers receive care and recognition. By addressing these issues, the military can improve its effectiveness and reduce the risk of casualties in the fight against Boko Haram, ISWAP and bandits.”

Get intelligence on enemy’s logistics – Col. Majekodunmi Lt Col. Gbolawole Majekodunmi (retd), who added his voice, said: “It is crucial to gather intelligence on the enemy’s logistics and supply routes through area reconnaissance, utilizing aircraft for aerial detection. Knowing your troops intimately is also vital, ensuring that those deployed for assault missions are trustworthy and won’t sympathize with the insurgents due to ethnic or religious biases. “Local people, including serving and retired officers, should be educated on the implications of supporting insurgents. Politicians who provide tacit support to bandits and insurgents should be identified and held accountable. Meanwhile, adequate security should be provided to local people and religious leaders who cooperate with the government to combat insurgency.

“Soldiers operating in specific areas should be trained in the local languages spoken by the insurgents. Intelligence gathering should be a continuous process, with information shared between the military and police. Operational plans should be kept confidential, shared only on a need-to-know basis. “In areas heavily infested with insurgents, residents should be evacuated before military operations to prevent civilian casualties and identify potential collaborators. By applying these strategies, the military can effectively combat insurgency and enhance security in affected areas,” he said.

Borrow a leaf from late COAS, Lagbaja — Col. Abdulraman

However for Col. Musa Abdulraman (retd), he urged the military high command to learn from the successes of the late COAS, Gen. Lagbaja. He said, “Late Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja’s tenure as Chief of Army Staff was marked by significant successes in combating banditry and terrorism in Nigeria. During his leadership, several notorious bandit leaders were killed, including Kachalla Buzu, Kachalla Dogo Wise, and Kachalla Dogo Isah, among others. These leaders were responsible for orchestrating violent attacks and kidnappings across various states, and their elimination dealt a significant blow to the banditry network.

The operations of the military, during Lt. Gen. Lagbaja’s tenure also led to the neutralization of other key bandit leaders, including Alhaji Ma’oli, Shehu Kwale, Yellow Aboki, Yusuf Gwamna, Kamilu Buzar, and Hassan Nabamamu. These successes were achieved through a combination of military operations and strategic engagement with local communities. “In addition to eliminating key bandit leaders, Lt. Gen. Lagbaja’s leadership oversaw the surrender of over 160,000 insurgents. Thousands of Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters and bandits were also eliminated, and numerous abducted civilians were rescued. These achievements demonstrate the impact of his leadership in enhancing security and combating terrorism in Nigeria. All that is needed is to borrow a leaf from his operation strategies.”

We must adopt tech to fight insecurity — Security analyst

A security analyst, Dr. Hashim Saludeen, said: “We need to uncover the financial pipelines of terror. This is the first intelligence we must put up and ensure adequate state infrastructure around this. “

Also, we need to restrategize our multilateral counter-terrorism efforts in Lake Chad. The coordination requires that we dig into the joint operations and harvest the commitment of our neighbours in this struggle. What are we doing with the testimonies of those currently undergoing the safe corridor programme? It is unfortunate that we are not investing in the investigative part of counter-terrorism. That should be a prime area to further engage to enable strategic solutions. Mass surrendering we witnessed and celebrated is now a huge diversionary approach adopted by the group. “Infact, there is a need for us to look out for the use of technology by the group, the state must, therefore, immediately respond by designing a countermeasure.”

P o v e r t y , unemployment, govt neglect fueling B’Haram – RULAAC Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC, a civil society group corroborated Salaudeen’s position.

The Executive Director RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwagunma, told Vanguard: “The recent increase in Boko Haram attacks in Nigeria highlights ongoing instability driven by poverty, unemployment, corruption, and governmental neglect. Despite military efforts, Boko Haram remains a significant threat due to its adaptability, recruitment of disaffected youth, and exploitation of local grievances. Vulnerable youths, feeling marginalized, have turned to extremist groups for identity and support. Corruption and inadequate governance hinder progress in public safety and addressing the root causes of violence. Increased violence disrupts communities and livelihoods, leading to displacement. “Possible solutions include: enhancing military and police presence, intelligence operations, and targeted counter-terrorism efforts, building trust between security forces and local communities for localized strategies and investing in education, job creation, and infrastructure to address socioeconomic factors contributing to extremism. “Others are addressing corruption and lack of transparency and accountability in the management of security funds, implementing rehabilitation programs for former militants and counter-violent extremism initiatives and fostering collaboration among West African nations through joint military operations and intelligence sharing”.

Military actions must be complemented with soft approaches — Osagie, security consultant

Another security consultant, Mr Dickson Osagie, said: “There is need to strengthen community policing models and local vigilante collaborations to improve intelligence gathering and early warning systems. This would assist in intelligence sharing for swift arrest and deter criminal activities. Also, the implementation of large-scale, targeted skills acquisition, employment, and entrepreneurship initiatives in vulnerable regions is needed. Government must take out the vulnerable youth on the street and abolish the almajiri program.

Every child must be seen as a star, and no child should be left on the street. A child on the street today is a potential threat to the government. Therefore, the Federal Government should expand access to quality education, especially in rural and insurgency-affected areas. Our government must prioritise basic amenities such as roads, healthcare, and water to rebuild trust between government and local communities. The social contract must be respected. We must strengthen border controls by deploying advanced technology and improving patrols along porous borders to limit the movement of arms and insurgents. We must intensify cooperation with neighboring countries and regional bodies like the MNJTF to deny insurgents’ safe havens and go after them and their sponsors, to ensure they don’t regroup and employ fighters,” he said. Senate urges Tinubu to sign Forest Security bill into law Meanwhile, disturbed by the continued incidents of insecurity and kidnapping in the country, the Senate has asked President Bola Tinubu to urgently sign the Nigerian Forest Security Service (Establishment) Bill, 2025 into law. The Senate also urged President Tinubu to mandate the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu to establish Forest Guards across the country to curb the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

According to the Senate, the bill was recently passed by the National Assembly and is currently awaiting presidential assent to tackle insecurity. The Senators further called for immediate security intervention across affected regions, just as they noted that the bill could be revisited to accommodate the President’s proposed Forest Guards initiative, aimed at curbing rising insecurity, particularly in forested and rural areas. Resolutions of the Senate, yesterday, was after the submission of two bills sponsored by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro and Senator Sunday Karimi, who strongly condemned the abduction of the Obalohun of Okoloke, Oba James Ogunyanda, in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, as well as deadly attacks on communities in Benue State by suspected herdsmen.

