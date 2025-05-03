Walson-Jack champions gender inclusion, endorses training for FCT Women Journalists

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

In a bold step towards gender equity in Nigeria’s media and civil service landscape, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has endorsed a landmark training programme for 150 female journalists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), reaffirming her administration’s commitment to professional development and inclusivity.

She made the pledge while receiving a delegation from the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, led by its Chairperson, Comrade Bassey Ita Ikpang, during a courtesy visit to her office in Abuja.

Recognizing NAWOJ’s enduring advocacy for women in media, the HCSF commended the Association’s vibrant presence in the FCT and its efforts to elevate women’s roles in journalism. “Training is our field, and we are happy that you asked for training. We will look into your request and see how we can support you in whatever way we can,” Walson-Jack stated.

The meeting also served as a platform for the HCSF to unveil plans for a major two-day International Civil Service Conference, scheduled for June 25–26, 2025, in Abuja. Titled “The Final Sprint,” the event will highlight the achievements of the Federal Civil Service Strategy Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 2021–2025) and is expected to attract over 5,000 participants nationwide and internationally.

“This is a year of achievement,” she declared, noting that the civil service is intensifying efforts to improve performance, innovation, and service delivery at all levels of governance.

During the visit, Walson-Jack also praised the FCT NAWOJ team for their spirited support of the newly adopted Civil Service Anthem, noting their participation with song and dance as a unique show of encouragement. “Please, let’s applaud them,” she said, prompting a warm round of applause from her team.

In her remarks, Comrade Ikpang congratulated Mrs. Walson-Jack on her groundbreaking leadership role and presented a proposal for a two-day training themed “Workplace Diversification: Advancing Women Journalists’ Role in the Newsroom.”

She emphasized the importance of equipping female journalists with the skills to thrive professionally while balancing family responsibilities. “This initiative aligns with the government’s broader goal of fostering gender balance and inclusivity across sectors,” Ikpang noted.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen collaboration in advancing women’s empowerment, media professionalism, and national development. The proposed training also fulfills one of FCT NAWOJ’s key campaign promises to prioritize member capacity-building during its tenure.