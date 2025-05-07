Vitafoam launches “sleep good, start right” campaign to amplify strategy for great sleep

Taiwo Adeniyi, Group Managing Director, Vitafoam Nigeria PLC

By Peter Egwuatu

Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of premium sleep and furniture products, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, has launched a new nationwide campaign titled “Sleep Good, Start Right”, centered on the powerful link between quality sleep and personal success.

The initiative encourages Nigerians to harness the benefits of restorative sleep as the foundation for achieving their goals both daily and long-term.

The campaign takes a courageous stance by addressing challenges associated with sleep and reinforces Vitafoam’s position as the nation’s sleep wellness champion. It highlights how proper rest directly impacts success in all areas of life. It also reflects the brand’s unwavering commitment to delivering products that promote healthier lifestyles. By highlighting how sleep influences mental clarity, emotional stability, and physical performance, “Sleep Good, Start Right” positions rest as a strategic tool for living and performing at one’s best.

Mr. Dahiru Gambo, Commercial Director at VitafoamNigeria Plc, said: “ Running across radio, television, digital platforms, and on-ground activations, the campaign aims to shift public perception around sleep from a passive end to an intentional starting point for productivity, creativity, and success.

“Sleep is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity for success.

“At Vitafoam, we understand that quality sleep is the foundation of a productive and fulfilling life. Our ‘Sleep Good, Start Right’ campaign is designed to educate and inspire individuals to make informed choices about their sleep health. With our innovative products, we’re helping Nigerians wake up refreshed and ready to conquer each day.”

Commenting as well, Kofoworola Giwa, Brand Manager at Vitafoam, said : “ The campaign will showcase Vitafoam’s diverse range of sleep products including mattresses, pillows, duvets, and beddings each designed to deliver optimal comfort and long-term durability, while supporting better sleep hygiene and overall wellness.

“Good sleep is not how you end your day, it’s how you prepare for the next one.

‘Sleep Good, Start Right’ reflects our belief that truly successful days begin with well-rested nights. We’re excited to partner with our customers on this journey toward better sleep, better living, and goal-getting, powered by quality Vitafoam products.

“ As part of the campaign rollout, Vitafoam will drive awareness through social media engagement using the hashtag #SleepGoodStartRight”.