Visa uncertainty for Nigerians students as Trump orders embassy to stop issuing F1 visas

Nigerians seeking to study in the United States may face longer delays in securing student visas following a directive by U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend student visa appointments globally.

The move comes as part of a sweeping review aimed at implementing enhanced social media screening for all international visa applicants.

According to a U.S. State Department cable issued on Tuesday, all U.S. embassies and consulates — including those in Nigeria — have been ordered to pause scheduling new appointments for F (student), M (vocational student), and J (exchange visitor) visas until further notice.

“The department is conducting a review of existing operations and processes for screening and vetting of student and exchange visitor visa applicants,” the cable states. New guidelines on expanded vetting procedures are expected “within days.”

This development adds to existing frustrations among Nigerian applicants, many of whom already face months-long delays for visa interviews.

The policy change is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to crack down on what it terms “far-left ideologies” on American campuses.

It also follows earlier directives for consular officers to screen applicants’ social media for content perceived to support “terrorist activity,” including expressions of solidarity with Palestine.

Now, the heightened screening process will apply to all applicants. Visa officers will be expected to review applicants’ activity on platforms such as TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram for any potential red flags.

Foreign students contribute more than $43.8 billion annually to the U.S. economy, with thousands coming from Nigeria. With visa appointments now suspended and scrutiny intensified, prospective Nigerian students may face uncertainty just months ahead of the fall 2025 academic session.

