Viral Video: Oluyede orders investigation into alleged assault on police officer in Ebonyi by soldiers

Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Olufemi Oluyede, has ordered a thorough and transparent investigation into the alleged assault of a police officer in Ebonyi State by soldiers, to determine the circumstances surrounding the presence and conduct of the personnel at the event.

The directive was disclosed in a statement titled “Circulation of Video Alleging Assault on Police Detective by Nigerian Army in Ebonyi,” released by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lt. Col Appolonia Anele.

According to Lt. Col Anele, the directive aligns with the Nigerian Army’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and accountability in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

The statement reads:

“The Nigerian Army has noted with utmost concern a video circulating on some social media platforms alleging that its personnel deployed for security duties in Mgbom N’Achara Community, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, assaulted a police detective monitoring a traditional leadership election in the community on May 1, 2025.

“The Chief of Army Staff has directed a thorough and transparent investigation into the allegation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the presence and conduct of the personnel at the said event.

“This is in line with the Nigerian Army’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.”

Lt. Col Anele emphasized that while the investigation is ongoing, the Nigerian Army urges all law-abiding citizens to remain calm, assuring that the findings of the investigation will be made public to ensure transparency and accountability.

“Any personnel found guilty in connection with this sad development will be duly sanctioned, in line with extant military regulations and procedures,” the statement added.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its dedication to professionalism and its constitutional role in aiding civil authorities when called upon, stressing that it values the trust and cooperation of Nigerians at all times.

“We therefore urge the public to remain calm and continue to support the Nigerian Army as it diligently carries out its constitutional responsibilities with integrity, professionalism, and dedication to national peace, security, and stability,” the statement concluded.