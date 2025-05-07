Viral Video: Army denies issuing residential permits based on ethnicity in Southeast

FILE IMAGE

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA) has strongly denied allegations that its 14 Brigade is issuing residential permits based on ethnicity in the Southeast region.

The Army’s reaction follows the resurfacing of a misleading video on social media in 2025, despite its initial circulation in 2021.

In a statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Unuakhalu, the Army clarified that the residential permit shown in the video belonged to Mr. Ibrahim Saleh, who was part of the Barracks Investment Initiative Programme (BIIP).

According to Unuakhalu, the BIIP is a livestock initiative aimed at empowering military personnel and their families through agro-based business ventures.

“The renewed circulation of this outdated content is both misleading and disingenuous,” he stated.

He explained that the permit was issued to Mr. Saleh based on his expertise and after proper vetting procedures. He added that it was retrieved upon the expiration or termination of his employment.

The Army stressed that the notion of the 14 Brigade—or any formation of the Nigerian Army—selectively issuing residential permits based on ethnicity is “completely unfounded and without merit.”

“For context, the residential permit featured in the video belonged to Mr. Ibrahim Saleh, who was intercepted by local vigilantes in 2021 while transiting through the Isiukwuato Local Government Area of Abia State,” Unuakhalu stated. “The matter was thoroughly investigated and fully resolved at the time.”

The Nigerian Army urged the public to be cautious and to rely only on verified information from credible sources.

“In this era of artificial intelligence and digitally manipulated content, we urge the public to remain vigilant and rely only on accurate and verified information,” the statement added.

The 82 Division reassured Nigerians of its commitment to professionalism, integrity, and impartiality, distancing itself from any form of ethnic bias or preferential treatment.

“We dissociate ourselves from any form of ethnic bias and preferential treatment,” the Army emphasized.

The Army called on citizens and stakeholders, especially in the Southeast, to collaborate in promoting peace, unity, and trust for national security and development.