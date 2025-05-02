Video: Fubara returns to Port-Harcourt after Germany vacation

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has returned to Nigeria on Friday evening after a two-week vacation abroad.

Fubara arrived at the international wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, around 7 PM and was received by a small group of aides.

In a viral video, the governor was escorted to a waiting Sports Utility Vehicle, which immediately drove him away from the airport.

Although the governor had been in Germany, sources indicate he held a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu in London, United Kingdom, during his time away.

Fubara’s return comes amid ongoing political tensions in Rivers State.

The governor, his deputy Prof. Ngozi Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly were suspended by President Tinubu following the declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state.

The President cited rising attacks on oil pipelines by militant groups and worsening security concerns, which he linked to the power tussle between Fubara and 27 lawmakers reportedly aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

