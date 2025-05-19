Video: Chelsea Women dance to viral ‘Shake Body’ song after FA Cup win

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Skales has continued to make waves on the global stage as his 2014 hit single Shake Body once again captures international attention.

Following their emphatic 3-0 victory over Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup final, the Chelsea Women’s team turned their locker room into a buzzing dance floor, celebrating their win in style.

At the heart of the celebration was Shake Body, the infectious party anthem by Skales, which set the perfect tone for the jubilant scenes.

Clad in their Chelsea kits and casual attire, with medals proudly hanging around their necks, the players danced energetically to the song’s pulsing beat.

The lyrics urging everyone to “shake body” resonated powerfully as the players let loose, and the video quickly went viral.

This came on the heels of Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal who had earlier brought much attention to the track when he was spotted dancing to Shake Body during a national team celebration.

Vanguard News