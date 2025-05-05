VeryDarkMan will be released if he meets his bail conditions – EFCC

…Says he will be charged to court soon

By Nwafor Sunday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that popular social media activist, Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), will be released once he meets his bail conditions.

Speaking to BBC News Pidgin on Monday, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale stated, “We will release him if he meets his bail conditions, and we will take the case to court as soon as possible.”

Oyewale explained that VDM’s arrest followed multiple petitions submitted by various individuals, alleging misconduct. “We arrested him to respond to a series of allegations raised against him by some petitioners,” he said.

When asked if Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) was among the petitioners, Oyewale declined to give specific names, saying the commission has a responsibility to protect the identity of petitioners.

VDM’s arrest, carried out in Abuja by EFCC operatives, has triggered a strong backlash online, with many accusing the commission of engaging in a crackdown on dissent.

His legal counsel, Deji Adeyanju, claimed that the activist was ambushed and arrested inside GTBank premises, a statement that sparked widespread speculation about the bank’s role in the incident.

GTBank has denied any involvement, releasing CCTV footage and stating that the arrest did not take place on its premises. The bank called for a thorough and transparent investigation to clarify the matter.

In a show of public solidarity, protesters gathered on Monday at GTBank’s headquarters in Abuja, chanting and holding placards demanding VDM’s unconditional release.