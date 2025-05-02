VeryDarkMan arrested by police at GTBank premises

Popular Nigerian social media personality and influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, known widely as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has been arrested by the Nigerian police in Abuja.

The arrest reportedly followed his public criticism of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) over alleged unauthorized transactions from his mother’s account.

His lawyer, Barrister Deji Adeyanju, confirmed the development on Twitter on Friday, revealing that officers of the Nigeria Police Force apprehended VeryDarkMan at Area 3 in Abuja.

“JUST IN: VDM arrested by the police at GTB. Spoke to them before he was arrested. This is absolutely unacceptable. Demanding accountability is not a crime,” Adeyanju tweeted.

In another update, he added, “A team of policemen arrested VDM at GTB. He was arrested with his friend C Park but they left his mom alone.”

More details to come…