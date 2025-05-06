Uzodimma vows to check maternal and child mortality

…As Tinubu’s wife inaugurates 100-bed hospital in Imo

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma said his administration is committed to reducing maternal and child mortality linked to inadequate facilities and healthcare access.

Senator Uzodimma stated this at the inauguration of the 100-bed Senator Oluremi Tinubu Mother and Child Centre in Awo-Omamma, Imo State on Tuesday.

The hospital, which was built and fully equipped by the federal government under the sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiative of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, is a health facility designated specifically for the benefit of women and children in the State.

Senator Uzodimma who expressed gratitude to the office of the President on SDGs for coordinating and bringing the project to fruition, noted that the centre will further expand the medical outreach in the State as his administration has introduced mobile rural clinics, built three new General Hospitals and Specialist Hospital, Umuguma.

The governor equally disclosed that his administration also revived the Imo State University Teaching Hospital Orlu, making it functional as well as restoring the accreditation of the medical school.

He therefore assured that the hospital will be maintained; properly staffed and fully deployed for the purpose it was built.

The wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu who was represented by the wife of the Vice President Hajia Nana Shettima expressed gratitude to the Imo State Government and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs for the realization of the 100-bed mother and child centre, emphasizing maternal and child healthcare’s role in building a healthier society.

She challenged the community to utilize and take ownership of the centre in the greatest interest of the state while pledging that the office of the First Lady will continue to strive for excellence in healthcare delivery.

In her address, the wife of the Imo State Governor, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma commended the First lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her vision and commitment to the well-being of Nigerian women which has resulted to the establishment of the Mother and Child Centre in Imo State.

She equally thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his constant support and for providing the enabling environment for impactful programmes.

She noted that through the Renewed Hope Initiative, the First Lady has shown extra-ordinary dedication in reducing maternal and child mortality, ensuring that no woman loses her life during child birth, and that every child is given a fair opportunity to survive and thrive.

Barr. Chioma Uzodimma described the 100 bed healthcare centre as a beacon of hope for countless mothers and children in Imo State and beyond, pointing out that the project will complement the ongoing efforts of the Imo State government under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma to improve healthcare delivery system.

In her address, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulere commended the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for his support and partnership which brought about the realization of the Mother and Child Hospital named after Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

She encouraged Imo people to protect and take advantage of the facility to create a future where every mother and child can thrive.

The Commissioner for Primary Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Vivian Chioma Egu expressed joy at the event, describing it as historic and a promise fulfilled.

She thanked the Presidency and the Imo state government for the collaborative efforts towards promoting healthcare delivery system in the State.

High point of the event was the commissioning of the ultramodern healthcare centre by the wife of the Vice President to the glory of God and the greatest interest of the people.