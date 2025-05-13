Uzodimma urges Corps members to improve education, healthcare in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has called on corps members deployed to the state to initiate projects aimed at improving education, healthcare, and infrastructure in their host communities.

Governor Uzodimma made the call during the debriefing of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream I Corps Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) held at the Orientation Camp in Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre, on Tuesday.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development and Talent Hunt, Dr. Mandela Ukaegbu, the governor reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the welfare of corps members. He assured them that resources would be mobilized to support their well-being and encouraged them to bring positive change to the communities they serve.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, assured corps members of maximum security throughout their service year. He advised them to avoid unauthorized travel and risky social activities, stressing the importance of prioritizing their safety.

CP Danjuma also directed all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders to provide prompt assistance and closely monitor areas where corps members are posted to ensure their safety and security.

Additionally, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Evans Okwor, commended the corps members for their discipline and active participation during the orientation course. He urged them to remain focused during their primary assignments and take full advantage of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) program to enhance their skills and contribute meaningfully to society.

The event concluded with renewed commitments from the state government, security agencies, and NYSC officials to work collaboratively in ensuring the safety and productivity of corps members in Imo State.