Reactions as old video of Utomi praising Tinubu goes viral

President Bola Tinubu and Prof Pat Utomi.

By Bayo Wahab

Contrary to his recent remarks about President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Labour Party leader Prof. Pat Utomi has been seen in a viral video praising the president’s leadership qualities.

Utomi has been highly critical of the Tinubu administration and his economic policies.

Utomi recently established a shadow government that he claimed would offer alternatives to the administration’s policies.

Subsequently, mixed reactions greeted the labour leader’s move, with the Department of State Security taking legal action against him.

The DSS had filed a case against him at the Federal High Court in Abuja, accusing him of attempting to destabilise the country.

He also recently condemned the alleged suppression of free speech under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, calling it “an act of cowardice.”

However, a video in which the renowned political economist praised and declared his respect for Tinubu has surfaced on social media, raising questions about his recent remarks about the President and his administration.

In the video, Utomi attributed Lagos State’s steady progress to Tinubu’s foresight and vision.

“What happened to Lagos was that it got a fellow called Bola Tinubu to be governor in 1999,” he said.

The Labour Party leader stated that when Tinubu was elected governor, he sought Utomi out to join his transition team, which consisted of experts from various fields. He emphasised that he (Utomi) was a vital resource during the retreats for the upcoming cabinet members.

He stated that when the administration was eventually formed, he continued serving as a resource at its quarterly retreats.

“Everything that is happening in Lagos was planned then. That is why my regard and respect for him are extraordinary. I told somebody this story a few days ago,” Utomi stated.

“Lagos became lucky simply because a man call Tinubu became their governor in 1999” – Professor Pat Utomipic.twitter.com/L3ld79CpPY — Wale Adedayo 🌍🔰 (@Mario9jaa) May 17, 2025

“Why do I think President Bola Tinubu is a leader? You know, in those early days, there was tension. He didn’t get along with his deputy. At one of those retreats in Akodo, despite those tensions, everything was going on smoothly. The deputy was very aggressive in stating her view on things.

“There would be just quiet, and conversations will continue as if nothing…He would either ignore what she said or politely comment on it and move on. Then I said, ‘This is nice…if this fellow can manage these differences so well.”

The Labour Party leader praised the President’s sagacity, “That went on until one day that the governor had something to run to Lagos for. Not long after he left, these women in the cabinet, the Kemi Nelson and co, descended on this woman and tore her to pieces.

“At the moment, it struck me that it is the aura of Bola Tinubu that is keeping this place working. That was the day he won my respect. It is all those plans that have played out now.”

Utomi praised Tinubu’s rare ability to identify talented, high-quality individuals for public office who can effectively fulfil their mandates, explaining that the President deserves credit for the steady growth and development of Lagos State.

He told his interviewer, “They had problems. They had difficult times. There were times when it got too political. He had good judgment to pick a successor. Most of us disagreed. We thought he should pick somebody else. Some of us preferred somebody else. He explained his reasons.

“That successor turned out to do a decent job. And then, again, the next step, we saw wisdom in the choice that was made. So, the gentleman has my respect.”