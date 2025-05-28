UTME: JAMB disowns messages directing candidates to reprint exam slips

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has disowned messages in circulation directing the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, to reprint examination slips for a resit examination.

Despite the messages emanating from a 66019 shortcode used by JAMB, the board described the shortcode as a spoofed version.

In a statement by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB categorically denied responsibility for the messages.

The statement reads in full: ”The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board wishes you draw the public’s attention to misleading messages circulating via a spoofed version of its 66019 shortcode.

“These messages instruct candidate, some of whom have already sat for the resit examination and received their results, to reprint their examination slips for a resit examination.

“We categorically state that these messages are not from JAMB. There are currently no scheduled examinations, and candidates who have successfully completed the resit examination and received their results need not be concerned. Such messages are fraudulent and intended to sow confusion.

“The only examination that JAMB is planning to conduct, which has yet to be scheduled, is the foreign examination held in nine countries across Europe, the Middle East, and certain African nations. Additionally, there will be a mop-up examination for candidates who missed the main and resit examinations and have been granted waivers only for 2025 to participate in the usual mop-up for those who experienced biometric failures.

“We urge the public to disregard these deceptive messages. Those qualified for the mop-up examination, as specified, will be duly notified once preparations are finalised.”