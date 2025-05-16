UTME glitches: Obi, Ezekwesili, others worry over impact on students, parents

Peter Obi

By Adesina Wahab, Henry Ojelu, Joseph Erunke & Gift Chapi Odekina

NOtABLE Nigerians including 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Education Minister Oby Ezekwesili, and ex-FRSC Corps Marshal Osita Chidoka, have reacted to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s, JAMB admission of errors in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

While commending the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, for owning up to the glitches, they expressed concern over the impact on students, parents, and the education system.

Obi: Don’t let glitches become a crisis

Peter Obi lauded Oloyede’s rare show of accountability but warned of the damage caused by technical failures.

“The emotional and psychological toll on students and their families is severe. In heartbreaking cases, it has even led to death. JAMB and other institutions must adopt rigorous quality assurance processes. Transparent communication and prompt resolution of issues are vital for public trust,” he said.

Ezekwesili: A national fiasco

Oby Ezekwesili described the situation as a “classic fiasco,” quoting Stephen Hawking: “The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge.”

She criticized authorities for initially dismissing concerns instead of objectively examining the system. Activist Aisha Yesufu also condemned Education Minister Dr. Tunji Alausa for hastily attributing the mass failure to stricter exam standards without confirming the root cause.

Chidoka: Laudable JAMB didn’t say “Go to court”

Chidoka expressed relief that JAMB didn’t deflect blame or ask candidates to go to court.

“I commend JAMB for not taking the path of many public institutions. Instead of deflecting blame, it admitted fault, invited dialogue, and allowed external review. To affected students, I stand in solidarity with you,” he said.

ERC urges postponement of resit

The Education Rights Campaign (ERC) urged JAMB to delay the resit until after the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) ends in June.

ERC’s Deputy National Coordinator, Comrade Ogunjinmi Isaac, argued that rushing the resit disadvantages candidates already overwhelmed with SSCE exams.

“For SSCE, students write one subject per day. UTME involves four subjects at once and requires separate preparation. It’s unjust to burden candidates further due to JAMB’s errors. The resit should be after SSCE,” he stated.

Lawyer sues JAMB, Minister for N10bn

Lagos-based lawyer Evans Ufeli has sued JAMB and the Minister of Education for N10 billion, citing systemic irregularities and technical failures during the 2025 UTME.

Filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos, the suit represents affected candidates and their families. It seeks a declaration that JAMB’s conduct violated students’ fundamental rights under the Constitution, the African Charter on Human Rights, and the Child Rights Act.

Ufeli is demanding N10 billion in general damages for psychological trauma, lost opportunities, and rights violations. He also seeks the nullification of the 2025 UTME. A hearing date is yet to be scheduled.

Hold JAMB responsible for Timilehin’s death- NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has blamed JAMB for the death of Miss Timilehin Faith Opesusi, who reportedly took her life after scoring 190 in the UTME.

In a statement by Vice President (National Affairs) Comrade Tenyo Dighopho, NANS demanded the resignation of JAMB Registrar, Prof. Oloyede.

“The trauma, shattered dreams, and now the death of a promising young student make this more than an administrative error—it is a national disgrace. JAMB must compensate Timilehin’s family and offer legal and psychological support,” the statement read.

Timilehin allegedly committed suicide in the Ikorodu area of Lagos after receiving her UTME score.

House of Reps to probe JAMB

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the UTME glitches following a motion by Rep. Adewale Adebayo from Osun State.

Adebayo highlighted the hardship many Nigerians endured traveling long distances to write the exam, only to face technical failures. Lawmaker Sada Soli commended the JAMB Registrar for admitting fault, but Speaker Tajudeen Abbas said it was up to the investigating committee to decide if commendation was warranted.

The motion was unanimously adopted.

Parents, candidates raise resit fears

As JAMB commences the resit today, affected candidates and parents have expressed anxiety.

John Michael Odusanya, a candidate, described the ordeal of commuting from Ijanikin to Ikorodu as “hellish.”

“I was drained before even starting the exam. Now I have to go through that all over again,” he lamented.

A mother, Esther, questioned JAMB’s claim that the resit would be free.

“Who’s paying for our transport? The cost is high, and there’s no assurance this resit will be better. JAMB should have spread the exam over a month instead of this rushed schedule,” she said.