UTME: Evidence of systematic collapse of Nigeria’s education sector – NAUS

By Henry Obetta

The Deputy National Secretary of the National Association of University Students (NAUS) has described the just concluded JAMB UTME examination, which left over 300,000 candidates stranded, as evidence of the systematic collapse of the Nigerian education sector.

He stated, “We stand today not only as student leaders but as citizens witnessing the systematic annihilation of our collective future. The recent JAMB UTME scandal, which left over 300,000 candidates stranded in a quagmire of technical failures and administrative ineptitude, is a disgrace that mirrors the broader decay of Nigeria’s education sector.

“Even the 2023 allocation of 8.8%, though marginally higher, remains an insult to students grappling with overcrowded lecture halls, unpaid lecturers, and examination centers that resemble scenes of humanitarian crisis.

“Despite this, the cost of tuition fees nationwide is ironically high, rendering a substandard educational system largely inaccessible to the nation’s already impoverished masses.”

While calling on the Federal Government and National Assembly for an urgent assessment of the JAMB UTME technical failure including sanctions for negligent officials; NAUS called for a national memorial for Opesusi Faith Timilehin and all victims of the JAMB scandal.

It said: “Your legacy is etched in the ruins of our universities and the graves of students like Timilehin. We reject your hollow promises. The time for half-measures is over.”