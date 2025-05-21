UTME 2025: ‘Truck pushers cannot direct pilots,’ JAMB Registrar fires back at resignation calls

JAMB Registrar Prof Ishaq Oloyede

…Says mop-up exam planned for candidates with genuine reasons for missing UTME

…Calls for minute of silence for candidate who died by suicide

…Results of rescheduled exams to be released via press statement

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has responded strongly to critics calling for his resignation following challenges during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Speaking during a meeting with key stakeholders, including chief external examiners and civil society organizations in Abuja, Oloyede dismissed the calls for his resignation, stating that those criticizing his leadership lacked the qualifications to question his stewardship.

“Truck pushers cannot direct pilots,” he said, in reference to critics whom he believes are unqualified to advise on matters of education.

His remarks come in the wake of demands for his resignation, particularly from the South-East Caucus of the House of Representatives, following controversies that trailed this year’s UTME.

Professor Oloyede announced that JAMB will conduct a special mop-up examination for candidates who missed the 2025 UTME for genuine reasons, covering approximately 5.6% of total candidates.

“We are creating a new mop-up. Even those who missed the earlier exam due to absence will be given another opportunity. It’s not extraordinary. In any academic setting, makeup exams are normal.”

He emphasized that JAMB remains committed to inclusiveness and fairness in the exam process and reassured stakeholders that the mop-up will ensure no candidate is unjustly left out.

Addressing criticisms rooted in ethnic and conspiracy narratives, Oloyede firmly denied allegations of ethnic favoritism or administrative incompetence.

“People say, ‘Where is he from?’ That never mattered to me. I’ve worked with people based on their competence, not their ethnicity. The idea that this is a conspiracy is baseless.”

He added that many public reactions were fueled by ignorance and misinformation, calling on stakeholders and the media to stop politicizing educational issues.

Oloyede also reminded the public that UTME is a placement test, not a measure of intelligence.

“UTME ranks candidates for available spaces in tertiary institutions. It is not the final measure of a student’s intelligence or future.”

He stressed that university admissions take into account multiple criteria, including post-UTME scores and institutional assessments.

The Registrar spoke emotionally about the suicide of a 19-year-old candidate, Opesusi Timilehin, over low UTME scores. He called for a minute of silence in her honor during the meeting.

“That tragedy broke all of us. Unfortunately, there were also false reports—some parents called me pretending their children had died, only to ask for money later.”

He revealed he initially considered resigning over the incident but was persuaded to stay the course by those who believed the candidates needed his continued leadership.

“When this happened, my first reaction was to resign. But people advised me that the students will never forgive you—it would appear as though you abandoned them in their moment of need.”

While many expected the results of the rescheduled UTME to be released on Wednesday, Oloyede was silent on the issue during the meeting. However, JAMB spokesperson Dr. Fabian Benjamin assured that the results will be released shortly via an official press statement.

Oloyede concluded the session by expressing gratitude to stakeholders and reaffirming his commitment to accountability, transparency, and fairness in the conduct of JAMB’s duties.

“Let us not descend to the level of opportunists exploiting challenges for personal or political gain. We will fix what went wrong and continue to build an examination system Nigeria can be proud of.”