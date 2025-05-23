Used Cars: What to know before you buy

File image.

By Theodore Opara

Nigerians are known for their deep love for cars. It’s rare to find a car model—luxury or otherwise—that doesn’t grace Nigerian roads. From sleek sedans to rugged SUVs and performance machines, the streets of cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt are filled with a wide variety of vehicles. Some Nigerians will go to great lengths—financially and otherwise—to own the best models.

Cars as status symbols and necessity

While luxury car ownership often serves as a status symbol, cars in Nigeria are also a necessity due to the underdeveloped public transportation system. In cities like Lagos, Lekki, and Abuja, it’s not unusual to find exotic brands such as Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Maybach, and Rolls-Royce lined up outside nightclubs. These high-end machines, often brought out only at night, are a spectacle. The only vehicle classes yet to be spotted on Nigerian roads might be flying cars or fully autonomous vehicles.

However, while these luxury vehicles are owned by the wealthy elite—who can afford their high maintenance costs and keep backups—the real concern lies with middle- and lower-income Nigerians who can typically afford just one car. For these individuals and families, buying a used car is often the only viable option, especially amid worsening economic conditions.

The shift from tokunbo to Nigerian-used cars

In the past, imported used cars—popularly called tokunbo—were the go-to option for those who couldn’t afford new vehicles. But with the depreciation of the naira and rising import costs, more Nigerians are turning to locally used cars, which are significantly cheaper.

Yet, many buyers are unaware of the risks involved. Most car owners don’t sell their vehicles without a reason. It’s often due to recurring mechanical problems or high maintenance costs as the vehicle ages. While it’s possible to find a well-maintained car—for instance, when the owner is relocating abroad or downsizing their fleet—these are exceptions rather than the rule.

Key considerations before buying used car

Whether buying a locally used or imported car, several factors must be carefully evaluated:

Avoid Rare Car Models Steer clear of what is often referred to as “one-in-town” cars—models that are uncommon in Nigeria. These cars can be a nightmare to maintain due to the scarcity of spare parts. Even minor repairs can lead to long delays or hefty costs. Go for Brands with Available Parts Stick with popular brands like Toyota, Honda, Nissan (Japanese), Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz (German), or widely supported Korean brands like Kia and Hyundai. These have more accessible spare parts and trained mechanics across the country. American brands like Ford also fare well in terms of part availability. Ensure Local Serviceability Avoid cars that can only be serviced in major cities. You don’t want to be stranded in a rural area with a car that no mechanic can fix. Do a Thorough Physical Inspection According to experienced mechanic Mr. Henry Ogbonna, there are several red flags to look out for:

Inspect the car body: Look for signs of repainting or bodywork that might hide serious damage.

Check for accident damage: A car involved in a serious crash may have structural issues.

Inspect the chassis: Look for rust or signs of repair. A rusted chassis can compromise safety.

Examine the engine: If the engine is smoking, it’s a sign of weakness and impending failure.

Test drive the car: Pay attention to how the gear shifts and how the car moves. Any jerking or lag could signal transmission issues.

Verify Documentation Confirm that the car’s papers are genuine and that the seller is the rightful owner—or has legal authority to sell on the owner’s behalf. Buying a stolen car or one with tampered documents can land you in serious legal trouble. Consider Resale Value Choose a car model that has a reasonable second-hand market. If you opt for a lesser-known brand, make sure it is in top condition so you can at least enjoy it before it begins to show signs of wear.

Final thoughts

Buying a used car in Nigeria is no longer just about affordability—it’s about survival in an economy where every naira counts. However, a good deal can quickly become a nightmare if due diligence isn’t followed. Always involve a trusted mechanic in the inspection process, and resist the temptation to buy solely based on appearance or price. With proper care and wise decision-making, even a used car can offer reliable service for years.

Vanguard News