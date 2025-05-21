US singer Chris Brown freed on £5m bail in UK assault case

American R&B singer Chris Brown, former boyfriend of superstar Rihanna, was on Wednesday ordered released on bail in an assault case on condition he pay a £5 million guarantee to a UK court.

Under the terms of his bail, the judge said the Grammy-winning Brown, 36, can continue his scheduled international tour which is due to start on June 8 in Amsterdam.

If he fails to return to the UK, where he has a series of concerts from June 15, the £5 million will be forfeited.

Brown, who was not in court for the bail hearing, is also due to play dates in Europe, including France, as well as the United States in 2025.

He was charged last week with “grievous bodily harm with intent” in relation to an assault in which the victim was allegedly struck several times with a bottle before being pursued and punched and kicked.

The alleged assault took place at a nightclub in Hanover Square in London on February 19, 2023 while Brown was touring in the UK.

Police detained him in the early hours of May 13 at a five-star hotel in the northwestern city of Manchester after he reportedly flew in by private jet.

Ordering that he could be freed on bail, judge Tony Baumgartner at Southwark Crown Court in London also stipulated that he should surrender his passport if he is not travelling.

He must live at a specific address known to the court and is not permitted to visit the nightclub were the alleged assault took place or contact the alleged victim Abraham Diah.

Brown and his co-defendant, US national Omololu Akinlolu, 38, has also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, will appear again at the same court on June 20.

Brown is known for mid-2000s hits such as “Kiss, Kiss”, as well as a litany of legal troubles including a felony conviction for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

He rose from a local church choir in Virginia to sudden fame with his rich R&B voice and later rap, but his reputation has been tarnished by the allegations of abuse.

He was convicted of having beaten Rihanna before the 2009 Grammy Awards, forcing the pop star to miss the annual gala.

Vanguard News