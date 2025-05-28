Unity Cup: Dessers, Ajayi give Super Eagles 2-0 half-time lead over Ghana

Nigeria took a firm grip on their Unity Cup clash with Ghana, heading into half-time with a 2-0 lead at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring on 14 minutes, capitalising on a slip from a Ghanaian defender to slot home after Samaila Sodiq’s cross was only half-cleared.

The forward had missed two earlier chances but made no mistake at the third time of asking.

Five minutes later, Semi Ajayi doubled the lead with a deflected header from a Samuel Chukwueze free-kick, leaving Ghana’s defence flat-footed and their goalkeeper Benjamin Asare wrong-footed.

Eric Chelle’s side could have extended their advantage before the break.

Papa Daniel attempted an audacious lob with the keeper stranded, and Frank Onyeka’s deflected strike forced a scrambling save from Asare.

Ghana will need a dramatic second-half turnaround if they are to salvage anything from this encounter.