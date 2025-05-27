United Capital Asset Mgt unveils investment fund for children

By Nkiruka Nnorom

United Capital Asset Management, UCAML, a subsidiary of United Capital Group, has announced the official launch of its latest mutual fund, the Children Investment Fund, CIF, in a move to empower parents and guardians to build lasting financial security for their children.

The fund is a naira-denominated, open-ended mutual fund designed to provide Nigerian families with access to long-term investment opportunities tailored to key milestones in a child’s life, such as education, healthcare and future capital needs.

Speaking at a media parley to mark the official launch, Dr. Odiri Oginni, Managing Director/CEO, United Capital Asset Management, highlighted the importance of starting early when it came to building wealth for the next generation.

“The Children Investment Fund was created to help parents/guardians prepare financially for the future of their children/wards.

‘’We believe that every child deserves a good financial head start, and this fund is our contribution to building that foundation for the next generation. Whether it’s for education, or healthcare, or special needs, this fund provides a structured and disciplined way to start early and grow steadily,” she said.

With the launch of the fund, UCAML now manages a portfolio of 10 open-ended mutual funds, making it the second-largest mutual fund provider in Nigeria.

The company offers a broad spectrum of investment options tailored to meet varying financial goals and risk appetites, including low-risk income funds, equity-focused funds, dollar-denominated funds, and funds dedicated to ethical and impact-driven investments.

Peter Ashade, Group CEO of United Capital Plc, reinforced the strategic alignment of the new fund with the Group’s broader objectives around financial inclusion, intergenerational wealth creation and long-term impact.

He said: “This is more than the launch of a new product; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to creating inclusive financial solutions that enable wealth creation for all.

‘’As a group, our mission is to shape a more financially inclusive and economically resilient Nigeria, and we believe that empowering the next generation through early financial planning is a critical part of that journey. When we invest in children today, we are investing in the economic strength of tomorrow.”

With over N1 trillion in Assets Under Management, AuM, and over N500 billion in mutual funds AUM, United Capital Asset Management is, undoubtedly, an industry leader.

This leadership is underpinned by strategic product innovation, expert fund management, and a clear focus on delivering superior value to its clients.