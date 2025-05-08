Unions, CSOs demand suspension of water, power, waste services privatisation

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – ON the heels of deepening poverty and inequality, trade unions and civil society organisations from Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda, Thursday, called on their governments to immediately suspend ongoing and planned privatisation of water, electricity, and waste services.

This demand was part of a communique issued at the end of a two-day PSI–DGB BW Project Conference held in Abuja, with the theme ‘Promoting Transparency and Decent Work in Supply Chains in Electricity, Water, and Waste Services in Sub-Saharan Africa’, was convened by Public Services International, PSI, in collaboration with DGB Bildungswerk Bund, DGB BW.

Participants argued that Public Private Partnerships, PPPs, and privatisation initiatives, often pushed by international financial institutions, IFIs, including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, IMF, have led to reduced access to essential services, rising user fees, and growing inequality.

They pointed out that such reforms, presented as efficient solutions, have failed to deliver tangible benefits and have instead deepened poverty and weakened public institutions.

The communique read in part, “The push for privatisation continues to erode public revenues, compromise service quality, and expose citizens to opaque contracts and corruption.”

According to the groups, IFI-funded privatisation projects have saddled African governments with long-term debt, without improving equity or service delivery.

Meanwhile, they asserted that privatisation has taken multiple forms—including corporatisation, concessions, and the rise of Independent Power Producers—allowing profit-driven models to take root through the backdoor.

The labour leaders also lamented worsening employment conditions in these sectors, including job insecurity, unpaid wages, and lack of social protection for workers.

However, they warned that undermining workers’ rights and democratic oversight has led to a steady decline in service standards and community well-being.

In response, the participants called on governments to: Reverse existing privatisation agreements and suspend any ongoing or proposed plans in the water, electricity, and waste sectors; Reject IFI-imposed reforms that commodify essential services; Promote Public-Public Partnerships, PUPs, as more democratic and accountable alternatives; Reinvest in public sector workers through training, fair compensation, and better working conditions; Ratify and implement key International Labour Organization, ILO, conventions protecting workers’ rights; and restore tripartite dialogue between government, employers, and trade unions to strengthen public service governance.

The communique was endorsed by multiple organisations, including Nigeria’s Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, AUPCTRE, the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, and Citizens Free Service Forum, CFSF.

Others include Kenya’s Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS), Kenya Electrical Trade and Allied Workers Union (KETAWU), and Uganda’s Electrical Allied Workers Union (UEAWU) and Public Employees Union (UPEU).

In a unified statement, the delegates urged African leaders to “put people before profit” and protect public services as essential rights rather than commodities.

“Public services are the foundation of equitable development and social justice. Reclaiming public control is vital for Africa’s future”, they declared.