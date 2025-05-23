Unclaimed Dividends in Nigeria: What Nigerian investors need to know

An estimated ₦190 billion in unclaimed dividends is currently lying dormant in Nigeria’s capital market — a staggering figure revealed by capital market regulators and registrars. These funds, which rightfully belong to Nigerian shareholders, remain untouched due to a combination of outdated records, lack of awareness, and procedural bottlenecks.

The dividends in question are earnings distributed by companies to shareholders, often from investments made during the IPO booms of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Many investors either failed to update their details with registrars, lost share certificates, did not open a Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) account, or simply forgot about the investments entirely. In other cases, next of kin have no knowledge of inherited shares, leaving billions of naira unclaimed across multiple registrars.

This situation has left countless Nigerians disconnected from their investments. With current economic pressures and rising inflation, the existence of such a vast pool of unrecovered personal wealth has taken on greater urgency. Yet, for many, navigating the complexities of the capital market, particularly regarding dividend recovery, remains a challenge.

Addressing this growing concern is Fundvine Capital and Securities LTD, a licensed Nigerian investment and capital market firm committed to helping Nigerians recover what is rightfully theirs. The firm offers professional support for individuals and families seeking to access unclaimed dividends and reintegrate into the capital market.

According to Dr. Michael Enyinna Kasarachi, Group Managing Director of Fundvine Holdings, the unclaimed dividend crisis is as much a systemic failure as it is a personal loss:



“It is deeply concerning that in an economy where many are struggling financially, billions in rightful earnings remain untouched. Our mission is to reconnect Nigerians to their lost investments through proper guidance and regulatory compliance.”

Fundvine simplifies the dividend recovery process by helping clients trace and verify historical investments, reconstruct records, update CSCS accounts, and interface directly with registrars. The firm also assists heirs in processing claims for deceased investors, ensuring that unclaimed assets can be lawfully and successfully reclaimed.

Mr. Innocent Enyinna .C., Director of Operations at Fundvine, noted the significance of reconnecting Nigerians with their investment history:



“Most of these unclaimed dividends date back to public offers of the early 2000s, and in many cases, the original investors have passed away, leaving their heirs unaware of the assets. Our work involves helping families recover these funds through legal, verifiable processes.”

The SEC has taken commendable steps by launching online platforms where Nigerians can check their status. However, the process of reclaiming dividends, especially when documentation is incomplete, often requires expert mediation. Fundvine Capital and Securities is a trusted capital market operator licensed to trade securities, manage wealth, and facilitate financial recovery services for shareholders. With operations across Nigeria and a strong regulatory track record, the firm is strategically positioned to unlock billions in dormant wealth, reintroduce Nigerians to long-forgotten investments, and support financial inclusion.

To initiate the recovery process, Nigerians are encouraged to review old share certificates, transaction slips, or any documentation related to prior investments. Fundvine offers consultation, account reconstruction, and full end-to-end support to help clients reclaim dividends and re-engage with Nigeria’s capital market.