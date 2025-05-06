UK received 230,000 visa applications from Nigerians in 2024 – Home Office

The United Kingdom Home Office has revealed that it received more than 230,000 visa applications from Nigerians across all categories in 2024.

This figure highlights Nigeria’s position among the top contributors to UK inbound travel, accounting for 6% of global visit visa applications.

Therefore, to cater to the surging demand, VFS Global has expanded its operations with the launch of new premium visa application centres in Enugu and Port Harcourt. The move aims to provide greater access and convenience for Nigerian applicants, particularly in the southeast and south-south regions.

Welcoming the development, the UK Minister of State at the Home Office, Lord David Hanson, described the new centres as a reflection of the strengthening relationship between both countries.

“The government is pleased to be able to reopen the Premium Visa Application Centres in both Port Harcourt and Enugu.These new centres will provide greater convenience for applicants in and around Enugu and Rivers State, demonstrating the importance of the UK–Nigeria relationship in these markets as well as Nigeria as a whole,” Hanson added.

On it’s part, VFS Global said the new centres would support the growing number of Nigerians seeking to travel to the UK.

“Residents of Nigeria travelling to the UK can now book appointments to submit their visa applications at our newly opened Premium Application Centres in Enugu and Port Harcourt,” the company stated.

These centres will complement existing Visa Application Centres in Abuja, Ikeja, and Victoria Island in Lagos, which have been operational since November 2024.

The Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at VFS Global, Alok Singhal, said the new facilities were part of the company’s commitment to customer convenience.

“We are pleased to open additional, conveniently located touchpoints in Nigeria. Our customers will continue to enjoy the same comfort, convenience, and best-in-class services at these new locations,” he said.

He also highlighted several value-added services available at the premium centres, including document upload assistance, status notifications, and courier return of documents. Customers can also opt for the “Keep My Passport While Applying” service, allowing them to retain their passports after submitting their applications and enrolling biometrics.

Singhal noted that VFS Global, a UK Visas and Immigration partner since 2003, was awarded a contract in 2023 to provide visa services in 142 countries—up from 58 under the previous arrangement.