UK plans investor visa to attract wealthy foreigners

The UK is working on a new visa scheme aimed at attracting wealthy global investors to boost sectors like artificial intelligence, clean energy, and life sciences, government sources revealed this week.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the visa initiative is part of a broader strategy to revive foreign direct investment and reinforce the UK’s status as a global leader in innovation-led industries.

The move signals a major policy shift more than two years after the Tier 1 “golden visa” was scrapped amid concerns over money laundering and national security.

The new plan is expected to include strict vetting, financial transparency, and sector-specific investment criteria.

“The aim is to attract legitimate investors who can help drive growth in areas that are crucial to the UK’s economic future,” a government official told The Times.

The Home Office ended the previous visa in 2022, citing abuse and links to illicit finance. The revised approach builds on lessons from that program and aligns with the government’s push for more strategically beneficial immigration.

Officials say wealthy applicants will need to prove the source of their funds and show clear economic contributions.

The UK joins countries like Portugal and Greece in rethinking investor visa policies, though the European Commission continues to urge caution over corruption and public trust issues.

Vanguard News