UK confirms suspect involved in arms deals not serving soldier

The British High Commission, yesterday, refuted news circulating in the media that a serving member of the United Kingdom Armed Forces was involved in an alleged illegal arms procurement operation in Nigeria.

In a statement by the commission, a spokesperson for the High Commission clarified that the individual identified in recent reports was not currently serving in the UK military.

“The individual identified in recent Nigerian media reporting is not a serving member of the UK Armed Forces,” the statement read.

Further information provided by the commission revealed that the individual previously served as a junior rank in the UK Armed Forces Reserves and has since been discharged.

It was also confirmed that the person held no commissioned officer status during their time in service.

Citing obligations under the common law and the UK’s Data Protection Act, the commission stated that it cannot release additional personal details regarding current or former personnel.

The statement added, “The individual identified did serve as a junior rank in the UK Armed Forces Reserves but was discharged.

“Whilst in the Reserves, he was a junior rank, not a commissioned officer.

“We have a common law and Data Protection Act duty to protect the personal details of our current and former employees and are therefore not able to release any additional information in this matter.”

Recall that a British Army officer, Major Micah Polo, an Itsekiri by origin, was allegedly recruited by one Collins to procure weapons and ammunition intended to fuel tribal tensions in the oil-rich region.

However, DSS operatives from the Delta Command were said to have foiled the move on Friday night and arrested the arms supplier during a covert exchange near Asaba, Delta State.

During the operation, over 50 AK-47 rifles, six pump-action shotguns, and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition were confiscated.