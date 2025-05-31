Udoh Calls for ethical storytelling in African brand campaigns

Anietie Udoh, a respected creative marketing strategist and Divisional Director at Marketing Edge Nigeria, has called on African brands and agencies to embrace ethical storytelling as the foundation for impactful and globally competitive campaigns.

He believes that as global advertising landscape evolve, African brands have the opportunity and responsibility to lead with stories that not only sell but also serve.

In a recent interview granted as part of his role on the 2025 AME (Advertising & Marketing Effectiveness) Awards Grand Jury, Anietie emphasized that storytelling must go beyond entertainment and persuasion — it must reflect authenticity, cultural values, and social responsibility.

“People love the stories, not just the ads. A well-crafted narrative is a good opportunity to create an emotional bond with the audience,” Anietie said.

“Storytelling should not just be clever, it should be ethical — reflecting the values, aspirations, and truths of the people it seeks to engage.”

According to Anietie, many brands in Africa are at a pivotal moment where they must choose between short-term impact and long-term credibility.

He warned against the temptation to rely solely on shock value, mimicry of Western tropes, or misleading narratives to drive engagement.

He argued that as African markets become more sophisticated, so too must the stories told by brands — stories rooted in cultural authenticity, human truth, and a commitment to social good.

He alluded that Purpose-driven storytelling, does more than sell products; it builds trust, inspires loyalty, and empowers communities.



“Great campaigns should tap into local and global cultural moments to create works that feel authentic and deeply connected to the audience,” Anietie said.

“Such campaigns tend to resonate with consumers and move them to take action.”

Anietie also underscored the growing responsibility of creatives and marketers in shaping public discourse. He urged industry professionals to avoid harmful stereotypes and to approach their craft with integrity, especially in a continent as culturally diverse and socially dynamic as Africa.

While his appointment to the AME Awards Grand Jury brought deserved attention to his professional achievements, Anietie made it clear that the spotlight must now focus on raising the standard of storytelling across the continent — not just for recognition, but for impact.

