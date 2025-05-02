Udenu Youth applauds Denis Agbo’s return to PDP

…says his leadership mirrors Governor Mbah’s vision

By Chinedu Adonu

The Udenu Youth Forum has expressed strong support for the decision of Hon. Denis Agbo, member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, to rejoin the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), praising his leadership as reflective of Governor Peter Ndubisi Mbah’s development-driven governance in Enugu State.

Hon. Agbo, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) in 2023, recently returned to the PDP following appeals from stakeholders, including youth leaders from his constituency.

Speaking in Enugu on Thursday following the announcement of the defection, former Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Enugu State Chapter, Comrade Paschal Nnaemeka Ugwu, said the youth had earlier visited Hon. Agbo to encourage his return, describing him as “an innovative leader who understands grassroots development.”

“Hon. Denis Agbo has shown through his projects and policies that he truly understands the challenges of ordinary people,” Ugwu stated. “From educational support to road rehabilitation and youth empowerment, his leadership resonates with the developmental spirit of Governor Peter Mbah.”

According to Ugwu, Agbo’s first tenure as a federal lawmaker brought wide-reaching benefits to the constituency, including progress in human capital development.

He expressed optimism that the return to PDP would provide Agbo with more resources and institutional support to further actualize his plans for Udenu and Igbo-Eze North.

“The PDP in Enugu State, under Governor Mbah, is a development-oriented and people-centered party. We believe Hon. Agbo’s return will bolster development efforts and align him more strategically with the state’s transformation agenda,” he said.

Ugwu reaffirmed the commitment of Udenu youth to support the lawmaker, adding, “We are ready to stand by him. Our concern is the progress of Udenu and Igboeze North, and aligning with the party in power at the state level is a wise and timely move.”

He also lauded Governor Mbah’s administration, noting the governor’s focus on infrastructure, digital innovation, and education. “Governor Mbah came into office with clear plans and is executing them with energy and vision. His commitment has redefined development in Enugu State,” Ugwu noted.

The youth leader called on other political figures to emulate Governor Mbah’s people-focused governance, which he said prioritizes inclusiveness, innovation, and long-term growth.