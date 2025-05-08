Ubulu-Uku Kingdom: Onishe warns against disrespect to throne

The Traditional Council of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom has confirmed the arrest of two individuals, Ngozi Fortune and Patrick Atu, over alleged acts of public misconduct, including persistent online defamation of the monarch, HRM Obi Chukwuka Noah Akaeze.

According to the Onishe of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom, Chief James Asika Onwordi , who serves as the traditional prime minister, the arrests followed repeated warnings to the suspect, who had allegedly used Facebook to make disparaging comments about the king.

The Onishe disclosed that the suspect was summoned several times by the council to explain his actions but failed to appear.



“We are aware of Ngozi Onwordi Fortune’s consistent negative statements against our revered king without recourse.

As a kingdom, we won’t tolerate anyone trying to bring the name of the Obi in Council into disrepute,” the Onishe said during a press briefing.



He noted that the kingdom’s leadership considers such behavior a direct affront to the authority and sanctity of the traditional institution, warning that any attempt to undermine the palace would be firmly resisted.

The Council also addressed a letter circulating online, purportedly written by the Obi requesting Fortune’s release.

The Onishe dismissed the letter, stating it was not signed by the Obi but allegedly authored by some of his brothers, who he said were attempting to cause division within the royal household.



“The palace is united, and we won’t take it likely with anyone undermining the power of the Obi of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom.

“The person arrested committed a crime against the kingdom, and on behalf of the Obi in Council, they were arrested. Nobody has the right to disrespect the Obi in Council; calling the king a ‘so-called king’ is unacceptable,” Chief Onwordi stated.

He emphasized that the arrests should serve as a deterrent to others, warning that the community would no longer tolerate insults or any form of disrespect toward its traditional ruler or institution.

The development has stirred debate both online and within the kingdom, highlighting the growing tension between freedom of expression on social media and the sanctity of Nigeria’s traditional institutions.

As the matter unfolds, local authorities have called for civility and respect in all public engagements involving traditional figures.