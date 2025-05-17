Ubani backs compulsory voting bill, says it’ll strengthen Nigeria’s democracy

Monday Ubani

By Henry Ojelu

Legal and political analyst, Dr. Monday Ubani, SAN, has endorsed the proposed legislation to make voting compulsory for eligible Nigerians, describing it as a necessary step to strengthen the nation’s fragile democracy.

The bill, which proposes a N100,000 fine for eligible voters who fail to participate in elections, has stirred nationwide debate.

However, Ubani insists the move is not punitive but designed to foster democratic responsibility and civic engagement.

In a statement titled “In Defence of Compulsory Voting in Nigeria: A Case for Democratic Responsibility”, Ubani argued that while concerns about liberty and state inefficiency are valid, they must not override the greater need for collective civic duty.

“Section 24 of the 1999 Constitution lists civic obligations, including allegiance to the nation and respect for its values. Compulsory voting enforces one of the most important of these — choosing our leaders,” he said.

Ubani pointed to Nigeria’s consistently low voter turnout — often under 30% — as a threat to democratic legitimacy.

He said low participation encourages electoral fraud, narrows representation, and results in poor governance.

“When citizens abstain, they weaken the legitimacy of those in office and embolden vote-buyers. Compulsory voting would reverse this, expand participation, and improve accountability,” he stated.

“Over 20 countries, including Australia, Belgium, and Argentina, have implemented forms of compulsory voting. In Australia, where fines apply for noncompliance, turnout regularly exceeds 90%.

“These democracies have shown that compulsory voting fosters informed citizens, balanced representation, and stronger institutions,” Ubani noted.

He explained that the N100,000 fine is a deterrent, not punishment, just as laws mandate tax payments or traffic compliance.

“Laws without consequences are ineffective. Voting, the bedrock of democracy, deserves equal seriousness,” he said.

Ubani emphasised that compulsory voting would bring marginalised voices, especially from rural and low-income areas, into the democratic process. This would force politicians to appeal to a wider audience.

“When everyone votes, leaders can no longer ignore the majority. Campaigns become more issue-based and inclusive,” he said.

On the argument that state failure justifies voter apathy, Ubani said that such failures demand increased civic involvement, not withdrawal.

“Bad governance should spur participation, not silence. Voting is the tool citizens use to demand better leadership,” he stressed.

He suggested that reasonable exemptions — such as for health, travel, or security issues — could be incorporated into the law to protect those genuinely unable to vote.

Ubani concluded that compulsory voting is not anti-democratic but a tool to deepen democracy. It shifts citizenship from a passive status to an active responsibility.

“Democracy is not optional. It is the price we pay for freedom. Nigeria’s democracy needs policies that compel engagement, build legitimacy and ensure participation,” he said.

He urged lawmakers and citizens to support the bill, noting that it offers a practical path toward strengthening Nigeria’s democratic future.