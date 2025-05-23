Tuchel drops Foden, Maguire, recalls Saudi-based Toney for WC qualifier

Tuchel

Ivan Toney on Friday earned a surprise recall to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for internationals against Andorra and Senegal.

It is a first call-up for the 29-year-old since he left Brentford to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli last August.

Toney made the last of his six England appearances in the Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain.

Tuchel has given a first senior call-up to Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah.

England face Andorra in a World Cup qualifier in Barcelona on June 7 before a friendly with Senegal in Nottingham three days later.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kyle Walker (AC Milan/ITA)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/ESP), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Ajax/NED), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli/KSA), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

AFP