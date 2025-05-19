Trump invites new pope to White House – Spokesperson

Pope Leo XIV waves after delivering the Regina Caeli prayer after a Holy Mass for the Beginning of his Pontificate, in St Peter’s square in The Vatican on May 18, 2025. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
US President Donald Trump has invited Pope Leo XIV to visit the White House, with Vice President JD Vance on Monday handing over a letter from Trump to the first American pontiff.
“The vice president passed along a letter to the pope from the president and from the First Lady,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, adding Trump hoped the visit would happen as soon as possible.
AFP
