Troops stop oil theft of N533.5m, arrest 51, deactivate 18 illegal refineries

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Troops fighting to rid the Niger Delta of Oil theft, pipeline vandalism and piracy, have discovered and destroyed 18 illegal refinery sites, 45 crude oil cooking ovens, 30 dugout pits, 16 boats, 37 storage tanks, 11 drums.

Troops also foiled oil theft worth over N533.5 million (Five Hundred and Thirty Three Million Five Hundred and nine Thousand Five Hundred and Twenty Naira resulting in recovery of 550,350 litres of stolen crude oil, 13, 710 litres of illegally refined AGO and 350 litres of DPK.

During the operations, troops arrested 51 oil thieves and other criminals, while assorted arms and ammunition were also recovered. Other items recovered include pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones and 4 vehicles.

Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, while making this known on Saturday also said troops on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations responded to information about criminal activities in Ahoada and Mbo LGAs of Rivers and Akwa Ibom States and in the operations, some criminals were neutralised, while some weapons and ammunition were recovered from them.

In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka in the conduct of offensive Operations between 16 to 19 May 2025 made contact with terrorists in Mbano and Awgu LGAs of Imo and Enugu States, respectively and arrested 3 suspects while ammunition, a laptop computer and mobile phones were recovered from them.

“On 15 May 2025, troops while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations responded to information about criminal activities in Aguata LGA of Anambra State. During the operation, troops rescued one kidnapped victim.

In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven while conducting offensive operations, made contact with extremists in Wase, Mangu and Barkin Lady LGAs of Plateau State.

“During the encounters, our gallant troops neutralised some extremists, arrested 3 and rescued 4 kidnapped victims.

“From 16 – 20 May 2025, troops acting on a tip-off arrested 15 suspected criminals, kidnappers in Bokkos, Jos North, Riyom and Jos South LGAs of Plateau State as well as Jema’a and Zangon Kataf LGAs of Kaduna State.

“Also, troops arrested 3 foreign Fulani migrants and 2 Chadians who claimed to be working with international company in Jos North LGA of Plateau State. The suspects were handed over to appropriate authorities for further action.

“Also, troops, while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations, responded to credible intelligence about criminal activities in Wase, Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Mangu LGAs of Plateau State as well as Zangon Kataf and Sanga LGAs of Kaduna State between 15 – 18 May 2025.

“During the operations, some extremists were neutralised and rescued 2 kidnapped victims, while some arms and ammunition as well as motorcycles and livestock were recovered from them.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke between 15 – 19 May 2025 while conducting offensive operations, made contact with violent extremists in Katsina-Ala and Kabba-Bunu LGAs of Benue and Kogi State as well as Borgu LGA of Niger State.

“During the encounters, our gallant troops neutralised some extremists, arrested 2 of them and rescued 2 kidnapped victims. They recovered arms and ammunition from them.

“From 8 – 13 May 2025, troops while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations responded to information about criminal activities in Kwande, Otukpo and Buruku LGAs of Benue State as well as Suleja LGA of Niger State.

“During the operations, they arrested 3 criminals and recovered weapons and ammunition.

“Similarly, from 15 May 2025 troops, acting on credible intelligence, arrested one suspect in possession of firearm, who later admitted to be a member of armed robbery gang in Keana LGA of Nasarawa State. Items recovered from him were a locally made pistol and 3 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. The criminals was handed over to appropriate authority for further action.

In the North West, troops of Operation Hadin Kai recorded the surrender of scores of ISWAP/JAS Terrorists from 15 – 21 May 2025, comprising adult males and females as well as children, as operational tempo heightened.

“Between 15 – 20 May 2025, troops in conjunction with security agencies and Hybrid Forces, conducted offensive operations including fighting patrols, raids and clearance operations in Gwoza, Konduga, Bama, Kukawa, Abadam and Damboa LGAs of Borno State, as well as Madagali and Gujba LGAs of Adamawa and Yobe States respectively.

“During the operations, some terrorists were neutralised, while 14 kidnapped victims were rescued.

“They also recovered cache of arms and ammunition as well as mortar bombs, locally made IEDs/IED making materials, extra magazines, hand-held radios and equipment.

“Troops arrested 13 terrorists’ logistics suppliers in well-coordinated operations conducted in Monguno and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Monguno LGA of Borno State as well as Damatru LGA of Yobe State on 15 – 19 May 2025.

“Amongst the items recovered where IED making materials, large quantities of nitrogen filled in cylinders and motorcycle spares, while the sum of N106,000.00 was also recovered from them.

In the North West, troops if Operation Fasan Yamma during conduct of fighting patrols between 15 – 19 May 2025 made contact with terrorists in Gusau and Tsafe LGAs of Zamfara State as well as Matazu and Faskari LGAs of Katsina State.

“They also conducted operations in Tangaza and Isa LGAs of Sokoto State as well as Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

“During the encounters, some terrorists were neutralised, while 11 kidnapped victims were rescued. Some weapons as well as assorted ammunition, vehicles, handheld radios and motorcycles were also recovered.

“Troops further destroyed a terrorists kingpin camp known as Sule Jedi at Marhaba Forest in Matazu LGA of Katsina State.

“Troops responded to information about terrorists’ activities in Malumfashi and Sabuwa LGAs of Katsina State as well as Maru, and Bungudu LGAs of Zamfara State.

“They also conducted operations in Rabah and Arewa LGAs of Sokoto and Kebbi States from 15 – 18 May 2025. During the encounters, troops neutralised some terrorists and rescued over 14 kidnapped victims.

“Similarly, troops acting on tip-off arrested 4 terrorist collaborators and neutralised one while attempting to disarm own personnel in Dan Wasagu and Sule Tankarkar LGAs of Kebbi and Jigawa States on 15 and 19 May 2025 respectively.

“They recovered motorcycles, mobile phones and the sum of N2,557,300.00 from them.

Furthermore, Major General Kangye said, “The AFN remains focused in our determination to defeat terrorism, banditry and other criminalities in the country in order to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

“Against this backdrop, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is calling on all law abiding citizens to go about their daily activities without fear of intimidation.

“We solicit continued sharing of credible information with our troops in order to enhance our operations.”