Troops rescue over 100 kidnapped victims in North West

By Kingsley Omonobi

In a sweeping offensive across Nigeria during May 2025, troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces made significant gains in the fight against insecurity, rescuing hundreds of kidnapped victims, arresting dozens of armed criminals, and dismantling illegal oil refineries worth billions of naira.

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji engaged terrorists in multiple locations, including Faskari, Sabuwa, and Danmusa in Katsina State, as well as Isa, Sabon Birni, and Tangaza in Sokoto State. More than 100 kidnapped victims were rescued through a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic operations. Several terrorists were neutralized, and arms, ammunition, hand grenades, motorcycles, and communication devices were recovered.

In Borno and Yobe states, troops of Operation Hadin Kai conducted joint operations with other security forces, resulting in the rescue of 16 kidnapped victims. Meanwhile, 23 logistics suppliers and collaborators of Boko Haram and ISWAP were arrested in coordinated raids. Items recovered included IED-making materials, large quantities of grains, PMS, mobile phones, vehicles, and ₦557,200 in cash.

Additionally, dozens of terrorists voluntarily surrendered along with their families as the military intensified pressure in Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, and other areas.

Operations across Plateau, Kaduna, Taraba, Kogi, and Benue states led to the arrest of 34 armed robbers and extremists. Troops rescued 34 kidnapped victims and recovered arms, motorcycles, and livestock. In a special operation in the FCT, gunrunners were intercepted in Abaji and handed over to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

In the Niger Delta, troops uncovered and deactivated 97 illegal refining sites and seized 853,236 litres of stolen crude oil, 214,147 litres of illegally refined AGO, and other petroleum products. Equipment recovered included 52 crude oil cooking ovens, 21 dugout pits, boats, storage tanks, and pumping machines.

A total of 65 oil thieves and other criminal suspects were arrested, and weapons, explosives, and vehicles were seized. In operations across Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa states, 31 more suspects were apprehended with oil bunkering tools and cash.

In Enugu, Abia, and Imo states, troops arrested several suspects and rescued five kidnapped victims. Operations led to the recovery of automatic weapons, IED materials, mobile phones, and large sums of money. In one raid in Ugwunagbo LGA, Abia State, troops recovered ₦11.75 million and $27,000, along with weapons, motorcycles, laptops, and surveillance devices.

Further operations in Mbaitoli, Mbano, and Bende LGAs led to the arrest of six suspects and the seizure of arms, motorcycles, over 50 ATM cards, and Biafran currency.

Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, commended the professionalism and resilience of the troops across all theatres of operation. He emphasized the importance of both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to ensure lasting peace and secure environments for economic activity.

“Our forces are dedicated to securing the lives and property of all Nigerians. These operations reflect our resolve to uphold national security and restore peace across troubled regions,” said Maj. Gen. Kangye.

The military reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, stating that timely and accurate updates will continue to be provided while safeguarding operational security and the welfare of personnel.